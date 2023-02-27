Arsenal to sign surprise centre-forward this summer – spelling an end for one fan favourite: report

Arsenal may have four or five options up front – but Mikel Arteta is set to sign another striker this summer.

The Gunners had a striker crisis last term with very few No.9s available in their push for top four. That was solved by Gabriel Jesus joining for around £45 million, while Eddie Nketiah was given the iconic No.14 shirt worn by Thierry Henry.

On Saturday, Arsenal used new signing Leandro Trossard through the middle in Nketiah's absence, while Gabriel Martinelli is still an option at centre-forward, too. Hale End graduate Folarian Balogun, meanwhile, has been tearing up Ligue 1 for Reims.

Arsenal have a plethora of options up front (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Despite this wealth of depth in the squad, David Ornstein of the Athletic has told NBC Sports that Arsenal are targeting a right-back, a defensive midfielder and possibly another striker in the summer transfer market.

Arsenal have been linked with Spanish teen Ivan Fresneda at right-back and Declan Rice of West Ham United for the defensive midfield spot. Another striker, however, would likely mean a sale of a player that fans have come to love this season.

Nketiah has popped up with key goals this season in Jesus's absence – most notably against Manchester United in the win at the Emirates Stadium – but his all-round game is still developing and Arteta may decide he wants to bring in a player more similar in style to Jesus. Balogun, likewise, is a player that supporters are really excited for, given his form in France – but he may be sold while hype is high.

Martinelli probably won't be sold after being handed a long-term deal, while Jesus is a key member of the side, too, wearing the captain's armband on occasion this season. There is the possibility, however, that Arteta sees the future of Jesus on the wing.

Mikel Arteta has plenty of decisions about Arsenal's frontline (Image credit: Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Arsenal currently have no backup to Bukayo Saka – but Jesus has functioned well as a right-winger in the past for Manchester City . It's possible that Jesus, Saka, Martinelli, Saka and Trossard could all remain at the club with another centre-forward coming in – though once again, the Gunners may look for a striker who can play across the front three.

The north Londoners are top of the table, two points ahead of City with a game in hand.

