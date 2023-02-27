Where Auburn stands in the SEC standings as final week approaches

The final week of the regular season is here, and the time is pivotal for Auburn basketball.

The Tigers enter the weekend with a 19-10 overall record, with most experts believing that if Auburn can win one of their last two games of the season, they should be a lock for an NCAA Tournament bid.

According to the latest bracketology from USA TODAY Sports, Auburn is expected to be one of eight SEC teams to make the big dance by taking the No. 11 seed in the west region.

Here is a look at each SEC team that is projected to be tournament-bound according to USA TODAY Sports:

Auburn Kentucky Mississippi State Missouri

As the final week of SEC play is set to begin, check out this week’s standings by scrolling below.

14

LSU

Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 13-16

13-16 SEC Record: 2-14

2-14 Weekly Schedule

Wednesday vs. Missouri (8 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

Saturday at Florida (5 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

13

South Carolina

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 10-19

10-19 SEC Record: 3-13

3-13 Weekly Schedule

Tuesday at Mississippi State (8 p.m. CT)

Saturday vs. Georgia (noon CT)

12

Ole Miss

Michael Chang/Getty Images

Record: 11-18

11-18 SEC Record: 3-13

3-13 Weekly Schedule

Tuesday vs. Texas A&M (8 p.m. CT, ESPNU)

Saturday at Missouri (2:30 p.m. CT)

11

Georgia

Michael Chang/Getty Images

Record: 16-13

16-13 SEC Record: 6-10

6-10 Weekly Schedule

Tuesday vs. Florida (6 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

Saturday at South Carolina (noon CT, SEC Network)

10

Florida

William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 14-15

14-15 SEC Record: 7-9

7-9 Weekly Schedule

Tuesday at Georgia (6 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

Saturday vs. LSU (5 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

9

Mississippi State

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 19-10

19-10 SEC Record: 7-9

7-9 Weekly Schedule

Tuesday vs. South Carolina (8 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

Saturday at Vanderbilt (7:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

8

Arkansas

The Tuscaloosa News

Record: 19-10

19-10 SEC Record: 8-8

8-8 Weekly Schedule

Tuesday at Tennessee (8 p.m. CT, ESPN 2)

Saturday vs. Kentucky (1 p.m. CT, CBS)

7

Vanderbilt

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 16-13

16-13 SEC Record: 9-7

9-7 Weekly Schedule

Wednesday at Kentucky (6 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

Saturday vs. Mississippi State (7:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

6

Auburn

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 19-10

19-10 SEC Record: 9-7

9-7 Weekly Schedule

Wednesday at Alabama (6 p.m. CT, ESPN2)

Saturday vs. Tennessee (1 p.m. CT, ESPN)

5

Missouri

The Knoxville News Sentinel

Record: 21-8

21-8 SEC Record: 9-7

9-7 Weekly Schedule

Wednesday at LSU (8 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

Saturday vs. Ole Miss (2:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

4

The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Record: 21-8

21-8 SEC Record: 10-6

10-6 Weekly Schedule

Tuesday vs. Arkansas (8 p.m. CT, ESPN2)

Saturday at Auburn (1 p.m. CT, ESPN)

3

Kentucky

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 20-9

20-9 SEC Record: 11-5

11-5 Weekly Schedule

Wednesday vs. Vanderbilt (6 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

Saturday at Arkansas (1 p.m. CT, CBS)

2

Texas A&M

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 21-8

21-8 SEC Record: 13-3

13-3 Weekly Schedule

Tuesday at Ole Miss (8 p.m. CT, ESPNU)

Saturday vs. Alabama (11 a.m. CT, CBS)

1

Alabama

Michael Chang/Getty Images

Record: 25-4

25-4 SEC Record: 15-1

15-1 Weekly Schedule