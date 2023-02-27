Open in App
South Carolina State
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where Auburn stands in the SEC standings as final week approaches

By Taylor Jones,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rdxg8_0l17T0zq00

The final week of the regular season is here, and the time is pivotal for Auburn basketball.

The Tigers enter the weekend with a 19-10 overall record, with most experts believing that if Auburn can win one of their last two games of the season, they should be a lock for an NCAA Tournament bid.

According to the latest bracketology from USA TODAY Sports, Auburn is expected to be one of eight SEC teams to make the big dance by taking the No. 11 seed in the west region.

Here is a look at each SEC team that is projected to be tournament-bound according to USA TODAY Sports:

  1. Auburn
  2. Kentucky
  3. Mississippi State
  4. Missouri

As the final week of SEC play is set to begin, check out this week’s standings by scrolling below.

14

LSU

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tlH63_0l17T0zq00
Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
  • Record: 13-16
  • SEC Record: 2-14
  • Weekly Schedule
  • Wednesday vs. Missouri (8 p.m. CT, SEC Network)
  • Saturday at Florida (5 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

13

South Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e6x2R_0l17T0zq00
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
  • Record: 10-19
  • SEC Record: 3-13
  • Weekly Schedule
  • Tuesday at Mississippi State (8 p.m. CT)
  • Saturday vs. Georgia (noon CT)

12

Ole Miss

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YY1Y9_0l17T0zq00
Michael Chang/Getty Images
  • Record: 11-18
  • SEC Record: 3-13
  • Weekly Schedule
  • Tuesday vs. Texas A&M (8 p.m. CT, ESPNU)
  • Saturday at Missouri (2:30 p.m. CT)

11

Georgia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NqzoH_0l17T0zq00
Michael Chang/Getty Images
  • Record: 16-13
  • SEC Record: 6-10
  • Weekly Schedule
  • Tuesday vs. Florida (6 p.m. CT, SEC Network)
  • Saturday at South Carolina (noon CT, SEC Network)

10

Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02QbvZ_0l17T0zq00
William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
  • Record: 14-15
  • SEC Record: 7-9
  • Weekly Schedule
  • Tuesday at Georgia (6 p.m. CT, SEC Network)
  • Saturday vs. LSU (5 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

9

Mississippi State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fgDfA_0l17T0zq00
Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
  • Record: 19-10
  • SEC Record: 7-9
  • Weekly Schedule
  • Tuesday vs. South Carolina (8 p.m. CT, SEC Network)
  • Saturday at Vanderbilt (7:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

8

Arkansas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JTdkr_0l17T0zq00
The Tuscaloosa News
  • Record: 19-10
  • SEC Record: 8-8
  • Weekly Schedule
  • Tuesday at Tennessee (8 p.m. CT, ESPN 2)
  • Saturday vs. Kentucky (1 p.m. CT, CBS)

7

Vanderbilt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eSeHw_0l17T0zq00
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
  • Record: 16-13
  • SEC Record: 9-7
  • Weekly Schedule
  • Wednesday at Kentucky (6 p.m. CT, SEC Network)
  • Saturday vs. Mississippi State (7:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

6

Auburn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XWAsb_0l17T0zq00
Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
  • Record: 19-10
  • SEC Record: 9-7
  • Weekly Schedule
  • Wednesday at Alabama (6 p.m. CT, ESPN2)
  • Saturday vs. Tennessee (1 p.m. CT, ESPN)

5

Missouri

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29rhwg_0l17T0zq00
The Knoxville News Sentinel
  • Record: 21-8
  • SEC Record: 9-7
  • Weekly Schedule
  • Wednesday at LSU (8 p.m. CT, SEC Network)
  • Saturday vs. Ole Miss (2:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c9vEH_0l17T0zq00
The Knoxville News-Sentinel
  • Record: 21-8
  • SEC Record: 10-6
  • Weekly Schedule
  • Tuesday vs. Arkansas (8 p.m. CT, ESPN2)
  • Saturday at Auburn (1 p.m. CT, ESPN)

3

Kentucky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u6fFF_0l17T0zq00
Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
  • Record: 20-9
  • SEC Record: 11-5
  • Weekly Schedule
  • Wednesday vs. Vanderbilt (6 p.m. CT, SEC Network)
  • Saturday at Arkansas (1 p.m. CT, CBS)

2

Texas A&M

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41bLHv_0l17T0zq00
Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
  • Record: 21-8
  • SEC Record: 13-3
  • Weekly Schedule
  • Tuesday at Ole Miss (8 p.m. CT, ESPNU)
  • Saturday vs. Alabama (11 a.m. CT, CBS)

1

Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15IsLu_0l17T0zq00
Michael Chang/Getty Images
  • Record: 25-4
  • SEC Record: 15-1
  • Weekly Schedule
  • Wednesday vs. Auburn (6 p.m. CT, ESPN 2)
  • Saturday at Texas A&M (11 a.m. CT, CBS)
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local South Carolina State newsLocal South Carolina State
USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll: Vols ranked top-20 ahead of SEC Tournament
Nashville, TN5 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
What Hubert Davis said after UNC’s loss to Duke
Chapel Hill, NC1 day ago
SEC expansion: Sports Illustrated predicts Auburn Football's permanent rivals
Auburn, AL1 day ago
Beyond the Box: Did the officials cost Arkansas in loss to No. 23 Kentucky?
Fayetteville, AR2 days ago
Key UNC target talks potential of reclassifying to 2023 class
Chapel Hill, NC2 days ago
Everything Eric Musselman said after Arkansas’ struggle against Kentucky
Fayetteville, AR2 days ago
Watch: Georgia QB Stetson Bennett runs 40-yard dash
Athens, GA2 days ago
First look at Texas QB Arch Manning at spring practice
Austin, TX9 hours ago
The Big Ten Tournament is set: Who and when does Penn State play?
State College, PA16 hours ago
Social media reacts to officiating and more in Arkansas’ 88-79 loss to No. 23 Kentucky
Fayetteville, AR1 day ago
UNC wing Leaky Black finishes second in ACC Defensive Player of the Year voting
Greeley, CO1 hour ago
Jerry Palm reveals what UNC has to do to make the tournament
Chapel Hill, NC1 day ago
Aggies move up in AP and USA TODAY Coaches Poll rankings
College Station, TX2 hours ago
Johni Broome, Wendell Green Jr. earn all-SEC honors
Auburn, AL5 hours ago
How will three NCAA football rule changes impact the Iowa Hawkeyes?
Iowa City, IA2 days ago
According to CBS Sports’ writer Dennis Dodd, Aggies Head coach Jimbo Fisher is one of three coaches “coaching for their job” in 2023
College Station, TX14 hours ago
Senior Day stunner: Twitter reacts as Iowa suffers embarrassing loss to Nebraska
Lincoln, NE1 day ago
Iowa Hawkeyes up to No. 2 nationally in latest AP Top 25 Women’s Poll
Iowa City, IA7 hours ago
Texans watch Colts take first QB off the board in latest Touchdown Wire 3-round mock
Houston, TX11 hours ago
Montana Fouts throws eighth perfect game in Alabama Softball history
Tuscaloosa, AL4 hours ago
REPORT: Former MSU linebacker Antjuan Simmons joining Michigan State football staff
East Lansing, MI1 hour ago
Report: Titans calling teams about trading up to draft QB
Nashville, TN13 hours ago
Joe Lunardi drops UNC four spots in latest bracketology
Chapel Hill, NC1 day ago
How did Rutgers losing on Sunday night affect the Scarlet Knights in the NET Rankings?
New Brunswick, NJ15 hours ago
Report: Former Texas HC Chris Beard in talks with Ole Miss
Oxford, MS5 hours ago
Northwestern climbs back into the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll
Madison, WI2 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy