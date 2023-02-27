Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
The Guardian

I’m Fine (Thanks for Asking) review – lyrical study of pandemic LA homelessness

By Phil Hoad,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Eci9O_0l17QcR800
Sun-kissed naturalism … I’m Fine (Thanks for Asking)

This pandemic-set drama exudes frustration and exasperation, but always remains in touch with an essential openness and optimism. It’s anchored in a smart performance from co-director Kalley Kali who, as bereaved gig-economy hustler Danny, seems in a permanent state of sadness and mild distraction – though possibly the latter is something to do with the fact she performs most of the time on rollerblades.

Danny is living in a tent in the scrub somewhere on the edge of Los Angeles (presumably Pacoima, where this was filmed) with her eight-year-old daughter, Wes (Wesley Moss). She tells her kid that it’s just for fun, trying to shield her from the harsh truth: they’ve become homeless following the death of her partner and Wes’s father. After dropping Wes off at daycare, Danny straps on her leopard-print blades and, moonlighting between hair-braiding and food delivery, attempts to squeeze out the $200 she needs before day’s end to make a deposit on a flat.

After a couple of disappointing hair appointments, Danny runs into cocksure old friend Brooklynn (BK Marie) at the launderette; she’s about to move her family in with her new fella, despite having only been with him for two weeks. In this scene, in a pawnshop where Danny agonises about selling her partner’s ring to a flirty player, and in a disturbing encounter with a friend, Kali and co-director Dominique Molina push a wry but pointed focus on women resorting to sexual currency in tough times – or refusing to do so.

As Danny is hauled about town at a delivery app’s behest, I’m Fine (Thanks for Asking)’s plotting occasionally feels a bit baldly linear – but it increasingly flexes a lyrical muscle, beginning with a surrealist plunge into stoned anxiety, building up to a stunning LA reverie that releases all Danny’s maternal relief in one go. Kali and Molina’s sun-kissed naturalism and light touch make them a promising new voice in American cinema.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
Tom Sizemore, star of Saving Private Ryan, dies aged 61 after brain aneurysm
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Massachusetts man arrested for stabbing United Airlines flight attendant
Los Angeles, CA2 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy