Sally Field Hailed For Self-Aware 'White Girl' Speech At SAG Awards

Sally Field poked at her white privilege in receiving a lifetime achievement honor Sunday at the Screen Actors Guild Awards . (Watch the video below.)

“I was a little white girl with a pug-nose born in Pasadena, California,” the two-time Oscar winner said. “And when I look around this room tonight, I know my fight ― as hard as it was ― was lightweight compared to some of yours. I thank you and I applaud you.”

Field, who recently starred in “80 for Brady,” struck the right tone to some observers on Twitter. “It should be everyone’s goal in life to be as self-aware as Sally Field,” one wrote.

As the awards season nears a close, the reported short shrift given to Black women at the upcoming Oscars will seize the spotlight. “Till” star Danielle Deadwyler and the lauded historical drama “The Woman King” were among the prominent nomination snubs .

“We live in a world and work in industries that are so aggressively committed to upholding whiteness and perpetuating an unabashed misogyny towards Black women,” “Till” director Chinonye Chukwu wrote.

Not surprisingly, Field’s words got noticed on social media. Some accused her of virtue signaling, but many felt her remarks came from places in the heart.