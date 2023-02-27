Cori Bush marries former security guard Cortney Merrits

ST. LOUIS – U.S. Congresswoman Cori Bush got married to her former campaign security guard, Cortney Merritts, last weekend. They were partners before Bush entered Congress. Merritt is an army veteran, and no longer works for the congresswoman’s office.

Chief of Staff, Abbas Alawieh, released the following statement:

“Those who know the Congresswoman personally and have followed her inspiring story know that she is a survivor of multiple forms of violence, including intimate partner violence. That she has married someone who supports her in all that she does, including as Representative of the incredible people of St. Louis, is cause for great celebration. Our team hopes that everyone will join us in celebrating the Congresswoman during this joyous time while respecting her privacy as she and her husband begin this new chapter together.”

