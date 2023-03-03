Events and happenings: The Week of Feb. 27

Overnight lane closures on I-75 at Mt Paran Road in Marietta this weekend

Contractors for the GDOT will install lane closures on Interstate 75 at Mount Paran Road in Marietta this weekend.

These closures are related to a bridge preservation project on I-75 at SR 120 Loop in Cobb County and Mount Paran Road in Fulton County.

Three left lanes will be closed on I-75 northbound and southbound in proximity of the overpass at Mount Paran Road from March 4 at 5 a.m. until March 5 at 6 p.m.

This $2.8 million project will replace or repair the bridges' concrete overlay, substructures and superstructures and bridge joints.

For more information, call 511, visit 511ga.org , or download the Georgia 511 app.

Park Ranger to speak to Metro Marietta Kiwanis Club

Jacob Boling, Park Ranger and Education Coordinator of Kennesaw Mountain Historic Battlefield Park, will speak to the Metro Marietta Kiwanis Club on March 6.

The Club will host its weekly meeting starting at noon at Roswell Street Baptist Church, 774 Roswell Street in Marietta. Boling will speak about the history of the park and upcoming activities and events.

For more information, email metromariettakiwanis1957@gmail.com .

Lane closures on I-285 EB near Chattahoochee River in Cobb on March 4

GDOT maintenance crews will install daytime lane closures on I-285 eastbound from Smyrna in Cobb County to Sandy Springs in Fulton County this weekend.

The closures, March 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., are four right lanes on I-285 eastbound, just east of the Chattahoochee River Bridge between Smyrna and Sandy Springs. Two left lanes will remain open to traffic. Traffic delays are also likely to impact travel from I-75 to I-285 eastbound.

The closures will provide safety for workers, drivers and pedestrians in the area as they resurface and pave the roadway to improve its condition and provide a smoother ride for drivers. On-site signage will alert drivers approaching the area of the closures in advance. Drivers are advised to plan additional travel time and/or identify alternate routes to avoid the traffic delays related to these closures.

Easter Egg Quest is March 25 to April 9

The City of Powder Springs will have Easter Egg Quest from March 25 to April 9 from dawn to dusk.

Participants can explore over 50 over-sized Easter eggs painted by local elementary school students around Thurman Springs Park and the downtown area. After completing the Egg Quest stop by The Book Worm Bookstore in downtown Powder Springs for a special treat from Macland Baptist Church.

Drop your pop tabs off for Ronald McDonald House

Community Cabinet Member Donna Court has partnered with Commissioner Jerica Richardson and Cobb Libraries to host a pop tab drive at the Sewell Mill Library.

Ronald McDonald House helps families with children experiencing illnesses or injuries during their time in need. The pop tabs collection program helps raise funds to house families while their children are in the hospital.

To learn more about Ronald McDonald House, visit https://armhc.org/what-we-do/ .

Residents can donate the pop tabs off of soda cans, food cans and other aluminum containers. Bring them to the Sewell Mill Library and place them in the little Ronald McDonald house.

For more information, email Donna Court at senior_community@d2cobb.com .

Learn how to help your neighbors in a crisis

Residents can volunteer for the Cobb County Community Emergency Response Team.

Apply by March 8 at noon to begin the initial training. The program prepares people to respond to emergency situations in their communities.

When emergencies happen, CERT members can give critical support to first responders, assist victims immediately and organize spontaneous volunteers at a disaster site. CERT members can also help with non-emergency projects that help improve the community's safety.

Limited seats are available. Selected volunteers will meet 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each Saturday, March 11, 18 and 25 at the Cobb County Emergency Operations Center in Marietta. Students must attend all sessions to complete the program. Participants must be at least 16 years old.

To register for the program, complete the online application at https://seam.ly/uVtFkjos . For more information, contact Bernard King at bernard.king@cobbcounty.org or 770-499-4568.

First Presbyterian Church Marietta to have Lenten Recital Series

First Presbyterian Church Marietta, 189 Church Street in Marietta, will have a Lenten Recital Series on Wednesdays - March 8, 15, 22 and 29.

The community can join the church for a time of musical reflection as they journey through the season of Lent. The scheduled participants and performance dates are:

March 8 - Chohee Kim, Heejung Jung and Miran Lee will perform works of Bruch, Haydn, Kulau and Poulenc.March 15 - "The Challenge the Stats" Quartet will join the Church Street Strings and Jeffrey Meeks for Rachmaninoff's Second Piano Concerto conducted by Verena Anders.March 22 - Organist Will Buthold, performs works of Sowerby and Bach.March 29 - The Eurasia Trio performs Fanny Mendelssohn’s Trio in D Minorl and Clara Schumann’s Trio in G Minor.

For more information, visit fpcmarietta.org/performance-arts/ .

Marietta church providing free food to those in need on March 7

The Episcopal Church of Saint Peter and Saint Paul, 1795 Johnson Ferry Road in Marietta, is partnering with There’s Hope For The Hungry to provide free food for those in need.

On March 7 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., those in need can come to the church and follow signs through the church parking lot, park and come inside to register, then have a brief conversation and after that be directed back to one's car to pick up a box of non-perishable food that will feed four people for two weeks, a loaf of bread, frozen chicken, a quart of milk and a box of cereal. All COVID-19 precautions will be followed.

30th Annual Cobb Eggstravaganza is April 1

Cobb County PARKS will have the 30th Annual Cobb Eggstravaganza on April 1 from noon to 4 p.m. at Al Bishop Softball Complex, 1082 Al Bishop Drive in Marietta.

Participants can bring the family for a day of fun with Easter egg hunts for ages 10 and under. There will be food available for purchase, free games, crafts and family activities and prizes.

Gates open at noon with the following hunt times: 3 years old and under at 1 p.m.; 4-5 year olds at 1:30 p.m.; 6-7 year olds at 2 p.m.; 8-10 year olds at 2:30 p.m.; and all ages at 3 p.m.

For more information, visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/parks or call 770-528-8800.

Ninja Mountain Bike Clinic is March 4-5

The Ninja Mountain Bike Clinic will be March 4-5 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Allatoona Creek Park, 5690 Old Stilesboro Road NW in Acworth.

Ninja Mountain Bike Performance is hosting a mountain bike camp to give basic bike instruction. For information and registration, visit https://ridelikeaninja.com/georgia/ .

Bluebird Walk & Talk in March 4 and March 11

The Bluebird Walk & Talk will be March 4 and March 11 from 10 a.m. to noon at Green Meadows Preserve, 3780 Dallas Highway in Marietta.

Learn about bluebirds and how one can help their numbers in this guided walk. Be sure to bring a water bottle and wear comfortable shoes for this short one-mile hike. To reserve a spot, email Jim Bearden at jimbearden@bellsouth.net .

March 11 is the Monthly Privet Pull

Join the Georgia Native Plant Society for their monthly privet pull on March 11 from 10 a.m. to noon at Heritage Park, 60 Fontaine Road SW in Mableton.

Participants can learn about native and non-native plant species in Georgia.

March 11 is Bullard Museum Tour

The Bullard Museum Tour is March 11 from 10 a.m. to noon at Green Meadows Preserve, 3780 Dallas Highway in Marietta.

Participants can explore the historic Green/Bullard house in a free, self-guided tour that showcases farm life from 1840-1940.

Hyde Farm Walking Tour is March 11

The Hyde Farm Walking Tour will be March 11 at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. at Hyde Farm, 726 Hyde Road in Marietta.

Participants can enjoy a leisurely walking tour back in time and explore the property that has been farmed since 1840.

The 135-acres that make up the original Hyde Farm consist of numerous cultural resources. Natural features include the Chattahoochee River and forests that are found in both the lowlands adjacent to the river and the uplands near the home site. Man-made features include terraced agricultural fields, lowland pastures/old fields, the orchard, the home site, the meadows and the farm outbuilding sites.

Participants can enjoy the pond which is stocked with catfish and bass that was built on Mulberry Creek in the 1980s.

The 45-minute tour starts 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. on the second Saturday of each month. Meet near the red gate at the end of the parking lot.

For more information, call 770-528-8840.

March 18 is the Dusk Family Hike

The Dusk Family Hike will be March 18 from 6 to 7 p.m. at Leone Price Park, 4715 Stilesboro Road in Kennesaw.

Dennis Krusac will lead an evening hike through the park. Participants can hear his famous owl impersonation and maybe see a resident owl come and check out Dennis. During the warm months, participants can learn about bat echolocation with his bat detectors. When it’s lightning bug season, be prepared to see the park transformed into a fairyland. Participants should bring their flashlights.

March 18 is the Monthly Trail Workday

The Monthly Trail Workday is March 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Allatoona Creek Park, 5690 Old Stilesboro Road NW in Acworth.

MTB Atlanta hosts the monthly trail workday at the park.

Go Nuts Bike Race is March 18

The Go Nuts Bike Race is March 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Allatoona Creek Park, 5690 Old Stilesboro Road NW in Acworth.

Go Nuts Productions is hosting this mountain bike race.

For more information and registration, visit https://www.gonutsbiking.com/just-bust-a-move-xc .

March 25 is Free Flite Bicycle Demo Day

Free Flite Bicycle Demo Day is March 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Allatoona Creek Park, 5690 Old Stilesboro Road NW in Acworth.

Free Flite Bicycle is hosting this bicycle demo day to give park visitors a chance to ride their new bicycles.

March 25 is Chainbuster Racing Bicycle Race

The Chainbuster Racing Bicycle Race is March 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Allatoona Creek Park, 5690 Old Stilesboro Road NW in Acworth.

Chainbuster Racing is hosting this mountain bike race.

“Community Conversations” town hall to highlight athletics in Marietta

Marietta City Schools continues the “Community Conversations” town hall series on Feb. 28 from 8 to 8:30 p.m. with an overview of athletics in Marietta.

The “Community Conversations” series provides an opportunity for Superintendent Dr. Grant Rivera and other leaders in the school system to talk through major projects and initiatives. Families can ask questions and dialogue about topics that impact their students.

This month, Dr. Rivera, Athletics Director Craig McKinney and middle school Athletics Director Josh Hawk will discuss athletic opportunities for students in K-12, summer camps, try-out information and upcoming facility improvements.

The MCS athletics program is made up of 22 sports and more than 50 teams. Marietta has a rich history of accomplished players. At this year’s National Signing Day celebration, nine MHS student-athletes committed to continuing their athletic and academic careers at colleges and universities, earning a combined total of more than $1 million in scholarships.

This “Community Conversations” event will be virtual at https://vimeo.com/event/2904986 to make it convenient for people to join wherever they are. The virtual town hall will also be recorded so people who can’t make it can still access the information.

The March “Community Conversations” will focus on college advising resources available to Marietta students, including an opportunity to engage with our two dedicated college advisors at Marietta High School.

Baby Time is Tuesday mornings at South Cobb Library

Baby Time meets 10:30 a.m. Tuesday mornings at South Cobb Regional Library, 805 Clay Road in Mableton.

The program is a fun half-hour of songs, stories and early literacy tips and is especially well-suited for pre-walking babies ages 0-12 months. Toddlers ages 12-36 months and older siblings are also welcome. Registration is not required.

For more information, call 678-398-5828 or visit cobbcat.org .

Preschool Storytime meets weekly at Powder Springs Library

Preschool Storytime meets Thursdays, 11 a.m. to noon, at Powder Springs Library, 4181 Atlanta Street in Powder Springs.

The fun, interactive storytime includes read alouds, movement, song and opportunities to create something to take home. Storytimes are a great way to build literacy skills and encourage lifelong reading. Preschool Storytime is designed for preschoolers ages 3-5. No registration required.

Project Linus Blanket Circle meets March 14 at Kemp Memorial Library

The Blanket Circle will meet on March 14 at 1 p.m. at Kemp Memorial Library, 4029 Due West Road in Marietta.

Knitters and crocheters are welcome to attend to meet neighbors and learn about Project Linus.

The Project Linus Blanket Circle meets the second Tuesday of the month from 1 to 3 p.m. to make blankets for children served by Project Linus, from no-sew fleece tie blankets to fancy quilts. Volunteers may also make blankets at home and delivery them to the library, which is located near Due West Elementary School.

The mission of the national non-profit Project Linus organization is to bring people together to share rewarding experiences and “provide love, a sense of security, warmth and comfort to children who are seriously ill, traumatized or otherwise in need through the gifts of new handmade blankets and afghans, lovingly created by volunteer ‘blanketeers.’”

Marietta Tree Keepers to host March Scavenger Hunt event

Marietta Tree Keepers invites volunteers of all ages to help plant trees in Marietta.

The group will meet on March 11 at 8:30 a.m. at the City of Marietta Maintenance Building, 434 Sessions Street in Marietta, near Lewis Park. This planting will be a scavenger hunt during which the volunteers will be given clues to find the trees that they will plant. Tools and refreshments are provided. Participants should dress for outdoor weather.

For more information, visit www.mariettaga.gov/committees/treekeepers or call 770-424-4664.

Experience Anne Frank's hiding place

Experience what it was like to be in Anne Frank's hiding place using a virtual headset on March 6 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at the South Cobb Library, 805 Clay Road in Mableton.

This unique experience will show participants the secret annex as it would have been while she was in hiding. The tour is about 25 minutes and available for a drop-in visit. This experience is appropriate for tweens to adults.

For more information, visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/library/events/439/anne-frank-house-vr-experience .

Final week to order spring plants

Residents can help make a difference for Cobb youth by buying plants in the annual 4-H plant sale.

The event raises funds for youth development and Agriculture and Natural Resources programming. Plant Sale pre-orders will be taken through March 3 at the Cobb County Extension Office. Residents can pick-up their plants on March 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Jim Miller Park covered pavilion.

The brochure is available at extension.uga.edu/county-offices/cobb .

Keep Cobb Beautiful to have recycling event on April 15

Keep Cobb Beautiful will have a community recycling event on April 15 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Jim R. Miller Park and Event Center, 2245 Callaway Road in Marietta.

Cobb will accept electronics, provide onsite paper shredding and accept Hefty Energy Program items.

For more information and non-accepted items, visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/keep-cobb-beautiful/recycling/community-recycling-events .

Don't Be Scammed

The North Cobb Senior Center, 3900 South Main Street in Acworth, will have Don't Be Scammed on Feb. 27 from 1 to 2 p.m.

Too often, seniors fall victim to various internet and financial scams. Participants can join Officer Michael Justice from the Cobb County Community Affairs Unit as he teaches Scam Prevention techniques to keep one's identity and wallet safe. Free, but registration is required.

For more information, call 770-975-7740 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org .

Nutrition Lesson: Health Effects of the Different Types of Oils

The North Cobb Senior Center, 3900 South Main Street in Acworth, will have Nutrition Lesson: Health Effects of the Different Types of Oils on Feb. 28 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

The cooking oil aisle of the supermarket is crowded with options which can cause confusion. Drizzle, pour or splash - oil is essential for a healthy body. But which oil is best to use and for what? Participants can compare some of the most popular cooking oils and its benefits. Free, but registration is required.

Symbol of Love

The Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marietta, will have Symbol of Love on Feb. 27 from 12:30 to 2 p.m.

Its heaert-shaped and bright red color make it a symbol of love ethat is perfect for the romantic month of February. Participants can learn some tidbits of strawberry history and sample some quick and easy no bake desserts. Free, but registration is required.

All About Heart Health

The Tim D. Lee Senior Center, 3332 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta, will have All About Heart Health on Feb. 28 from 11 a.m. to noon.

Many people believe that heart disease risks are inevitable as we age. In truth, there are plenty of ways to keep one's heart in great shape. Participants can learn positive strategies to maximize their cardiac health from a Wellstar health professional. Free, but registration is required.

Health Tips Osteoporosis

The Tim D. Lee Senior Center, 3332 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta, will have Health Tips Osteoporosis on March 1 from 11 a.m. to noon.

Participants can learn all about Osteoporosis, a progressive skeletal disease, and have the opportunity to speak to a healthcare professional during a Q&A session following the program. Light refreshments will be served. The evenet is presented by Village Medical.

Free, but registration is required.

Caring For Your Home

The West Cobb Senior Center, 4915 Dallas Highway in Powder Springs, will have Caring For Your Home on March 3 from 10 to 11 a.m.

Find out what to know and look for in one's home to avoid costly repairs and learn tips and tricks for preventive maintenance.

Free, but registration is required.

Renegade Film Festival is March 3-4

The Strand Theatre, 117 North Park Square in Marietta, will have the Renegade Film Festivalj presenting independent genre films from March 3-4.

The festival will showcase diverse content and promote inclusion and visibility in order to bring a sense of balance and equality to independent cinema.

Tickets are available through the Strand Box Office. Individual block screenings are $20, day passes are $50 and full weekend passes are $80. The films are not rated, therefore, no one under the age of 18 will be permitted without a parent or legal guardian present.

For more information, visit https://renegadefilmfest.com/2023 .

Atlanta Black College Expo is March 4

The Cobb Galleria Centre, 2 Galleria Parkway in the Cumberland area, will have the Atlanta Black College Expo on March 4.

Participants can visit over 70 colleges, universities, trades and certificate program institutions. Some acceptances and scholarships on the spot and application fees waived.

There will be seminars and workshops for students and parents. All students welcome. College students showing ID can get in free.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with an aftershow from 3 to 5 p.m. A scholarship presentation, celebrity guests and dance off will take place during the aftershow.

For more information, visit https://cobbgalleria.com/events/black-college-expo-2023/ .

Ellen DeLoach “Nesting” Opening Reception is March 4

Avery Gallery, 390 Roswell Street in Marietta, will have the Ellen DeLoach “Nesting: Loss, Triumph and Redemption” Opening Reception on March 4 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Nesting is the second posthumous exhibition of paintings by local and nationally exhibited artist Ellen DeLoach. Light refreshments will be served.

The exhibition, running March 4 to May 30, will feature large and small-scale mixed media works not shown in the artist’s lifetime. Nesting, DeLoach's most recent series, will be featured in the main gallery. Additional abstracts, landscapes and figurative works will also be on view.

For more information, visit https://www.averygallery.com/ .

Ask the Expert About Social Security

The Tim D. Lee Senior Center, 3332 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta, will have Ask the Expert About Social Security on March 6 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Participants can join a presentation on all the ins and outs of Social Security. The event is presented by Senior Benefits of Georgia.

Free, but registration is required.

Movie Monday

The Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marietta, will have Movie Monday on March 6 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Participants can watch a chance meeting with an Irish innkeeper whose life is fleeting, as he upsets and American woman's trip while her love life takes a drastic dip.

Free, but registration is required.

Coffee with a Cop

The Tim D. Lee Senior Center, 3332 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta, will have

Coffee with a Cop on March 6 from 10 to 11 a.m.

Participants can speak with a Community Affairs Officer from the Cobb County Police Department. Officer Justice will discuss the topic of disaster response.

Free, but registration is required.

Make Purim Centerpiece

The Tim D. Lee Senior Center, 3332 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta, will have

Make Purim Centerpiece on March 6 from 2 to 3 p.m.

Participants can learn about different cultures or find a new way to celebrate. The story of Purim is told in the Book of Esther. It is a tale of heroism, romance and intrigue. Participants can foscus on the festivities by making an easy centerpiece. Plants will be provideded by Home Depot.

Free, but registration is required.

The 6th Annual Adult Spelling Bee is March 10

The Strand Theatre, 117 North Park Square in Marietta, will have the 6th Annual Adult Spelling Bee, benefitting Communities In Schools, on March 10.

Presented by S.A. White Oil Company, Walton Communities and Mission 1:27, this annual event features three themed contestants flexing their spelling skills for a night of fun and laughter. Audience members can participate as “Buzz Lines” to help a team when they need assistance for spelling a word.

The event helps raise money to support the mission of Communities In Schools, empowering students to stay in school and achieve in life. Each year, Communities In Schools of Georgia in Marietta/Cobb County supports over 16,000 students with wraparound services, basic needs, and financial literacy.

For more information, visit https://thestrand.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/events/a0S3m00000A47mTEAR .