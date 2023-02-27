Open in App
Wadsworth, OH
See more from this location?
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Hope Meadows: Healing humanity with horses

By Stacey Frey,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33iJnJ_0l14bFef00

WADSWORTH, Ohio (WJW) — Humans and animals are deeply connected. And that connection can reach far deeper than a loving interaction into a healing bond that transforms.

At Hope Meadows in Wadsworth , they have found one of the most effective treatments for trauma, anxiety, depression and PTSD walks on four legs and carries with it an intuition that offers great insight into who we are deep down. They call it “healing humanity with horses”.

Christina Applegate makes ‘last’ red carpet appearance

It’s in this arena that women like “Star” have found a path back to themselves and the life they want to lead.

Star has suffered through immense trauma. She wound up caught up in the criminal justice system and cycling through a revolving door of human trafficking and addiction.

When she first came to Hope Meadows , she was shut down and in a very dark place but a horse named Duke helped change that.

Duke is part of Star’s therapy team which includes her mental health counselor and an equine expert. As Star leads Duke through certain exercises, his reactions reflect her energy and emotional state.

Horses are very intuitive. As prey animals, their natural instincts are tied to self-preservation. They are also very social and affectionate animals that communicate those emotions through actions.

If Star is feeling nervous and unsettled the horse will reflect that. The therapist then is able to gain insight even if the client isn’t able to express herself in words.

Hope Meadows was founded by long-time friends, Anne Kichurchak and Michelle Togliatti, each of whom dealt with trauma growing up. They both suffered from eating disorders.

Each found her own path to recovery, but as adults, they wanted to find a way to offer an alternative to traditional therapy that was natural and accessible.

For Star, it has been life-changing. Through Duke, she has learned about her boundaries, skills, strengths and fears.

Toxic waste removal resumes: Latest on train derailment in East Palestine

She recently celebrated one year of sobriety and now lives a life full of purpose. She’s proud to have a full-time job and children she’s able to care for and support. And she owes it all to Hope Meadows and its unique approach to mental health.

If you would like to donate to the non-profit, click here .

Fox 8’s Stacey Frey shares the story with us in the video above.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Ohio State newsLocal Ohio State
Update: Local missing dog found deceased
Broadview Heights, OH1 day ago
Local 8-year-old catching attention from pros, global bike company for BMX skills
Bay Village, OH2 days ago
Missing: Davon Rahmon
Warrensville Heights, OH12 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
FOX 8’s Elizabeth Noreika shares sweet baby update
Cleveland, OH1 hour ago
Adopt a pup: Pick your own price at Cleveland APL
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Say it ain’t snow: ‘Tough’ winter ends Brandywine season
Peninsula, OH39 minutes ago
Police searching for missing teen from CLE
Cleveland, OH8 hours ago
Authorities: Missing 70-year-old kayaker found dead
Akron, OH6 hours ago
Donation delivery, benefit concert this weekend to help East Palestine residents
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
Local community named ‘best coastal small town’ in US
Sandusky, OH3 days ago
Cleveland plays a big role in a life-saving, ‘world-first’ medical innovation: artificial blood
Cleveland, OH3 days ago
This city was the No. 1 destination for Clevelanders who left Ohio in 2022, report shows
Cleveland, OH20 hours ago
Police: Suspect followed mom, child on Sheffield Lake trail with gun
Sheffield Lake, OH2 hours ago
Woman killed trying to move table off I-76
Akron, OH7 hours ago
Alishah Pointer murder trial begins
East Cleveland, OH8 hours ago
Watch: Man wins car giveaway at Cleveland Auto Show
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Looking for a new nosh spot? Recently-opened restaurants in Cleveland area
Cleveland, OH3 days ago
Watch: 4 rescued after car goes over cliff in Cleveland
Cleveland, OH3 days ago
Toyota offers largest lineup at 2023 Cleveland Auto Show
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Thrilling win after Cleveland Monsters sun delay
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Man arrested for assaulting Cleveland firefighter during emergency: I-Team
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Gun held to man’s head, car stolen
Sandusky, OH5 hours ago
Cleveland Heights to pay $4M to Christopher Miller, wrongfully imprisoned 16 years on rape charge
Cleveland Heights, OH3 days ago
Man dead after car crashes into Cleveland fence
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Why Brunswick is pausing on EV chargers
Brunswick, OH2 hours ago
26-year-old shot dead at Mansfield convenience store
Mansfield, OH3 days ago
Police link suspect to murder scene
Akron, OH3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy