Celebrating Black History Month

A poem by Lewisburg Mayor Beverly D. White

WE HAVE ALWAYS HONORED THOSE WHO HAVE GONE BEFORE

WE HAVE THANKED ALL OF THOSE WHO OPENED SO MANY DOORS

WE HAVE STAYED TRUE TO OUR BELIEFS

EVEN WHEN THERE WAS NO RELIEF

FROM PREJUDICE AND PAIN

WE HAVE FOUGHT THE GOOD FIGHT

WE HAVE STOOD FOR WHAT IS RIGHT WE HAVE GIVEN RACISM A VOICE

BECAUSE WE HAD NO CHOICE

BUT TO CARRY ON

TODAY THE WAR IS STILL GOING ON FOR EQUALITY

AND YES, IT’S STILL UP TO YOU AND ME

TO KEEP THE BATTLE GOING UNTIL THE RACE IS WON

AND RACISM IS DEAD AND GONE

ALL THAT YOU’VE BEEN ASKED TO DO

IS FOLLOW GOD’S LAW AND TO YOURSELVES BE TRUE

TO HELP OUR FELLOWMAN EACH DAY

AND ALWAYS, ALWAYS SHOW THE WAY

THAT YOU ARE THE BETTER PERSON

TODAY AS WE CONTINUE TO CELEBRATE

THINGS ARE BETTER — HOWEVER, WE ARE AIMING TO BE GREAT

SO THAT ALL OF GOD’S CHILDREN CAN HONESTLY SAY

YES, YES, WE’VE COME A LONG WAY

