Could the Phoenix Suns beat the Boston Celtics if they both make the 2023 NBA Finals?

There were more players traded from one ball club to another than any trade deadline in recent memory this season, but perhaps no more important star changed teams than star forward Kevin Durant being dealt away in a surprise trade from the Brooklyn Nets to the Phoenix Suns.

With the Boston Celtics the consensus team to beat from the league’s Eastern Conference with regard to the 2023 NBA Finals, is it likely that we could see the Celtics and the Suns competing for the 2023 league title with Phoenix looking like they could be the favorite to emerge from the league’s Western Conference?

The hosts of the “Buckets” podcast posted a debate they captured on video where they discuss such an outcome.

Take a look at the clip embedded above to hear what they had to say.

