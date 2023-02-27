Open in App
California State
See more from this location?
californiahealthline.org

Community Workers Fan Out to Persuade Immigrant Seniors to Get Covered

By Claudia Boyd-Barrett, California Health Report,

7 days ago
OAKLAND, Calif. — For three years, Bertha Embriz of San Francisco has gone without health insurance, skipping annual wellness exams and recently tolerating a broken...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Comments / 0

Community Policy