NEW: Most of the Hudson Valley has been upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning in effect starting 6 p.m. tonight. Westchester County is under a Winter Weather Advisory.

NOW: Quiet weather expected during the daytime.

NEXT: Heavy snow starts between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. today and lingers through noon Tuesday.

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Rich Von Ohlen says heavy snow will begin to accumulate after 7 p.m. tonight and will go through Tuesday morning.

A winter storm warning has been issued for parts of Westchester, Orange, Putnam and Rockland counties until Tuesday at 1 p.m.

FORECAST:

TODAY: - Mostly cloudy to overcast. Snow likely after 6 pm. Wet snow for the lower Hudson Valley. Highs: near 40.

TONIGHT PM STORM WATCH Snow and sleet in the lower Hudson Valley. May not accumulate on pavement right away. Steady snow overnight. Heavy snow will reduce visibility and make travel difficult. Lows near 30.

TUESDAY: STORM WATCH - Snow is expected through the morning, but will become scattered by lunch time. 3 to 5" of snow expected in Lower Hudson Valley, as high as 6 to 9" in Orange, Ulster, and Dutchess. Highs near 40. Lows in the 20s.

WEDNESDAY: (MARCH 1) – Scattered clouds. A passing shower. Highs: in the 40s. Lows: in the 30s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Milder. Highs near 56. Lows in the 30s.

FRIDAY: WEATHER TO WATCH Another potential winter storm threat. Mix possible south, but likely another snow event for the upper Hudson Valley.