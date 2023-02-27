4 firefighters injured, 20 residents left homeless by Newburgh fire

Four firefighters are recovering today after battling a two-alarm fire in the City of Newburgh.

The city's seven firefighters on duty initially responded to the call at 87 City Terrace early Sunday morning.

Officials say flames were seen coming out of the second-floor windows. The blaze eventually required 30 firefighters to knock down. Two of the injured firefighters had to be hospitalized. Their conditions are not known at this time.

The Hudson Valley Chapter of the American Red Cross is now assisting 20 people, including several children, who are without a home.

The cause of the fire has not been released.