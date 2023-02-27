Open in App
Newburgh, NY
See more from this location?
News 12

4 firefighters injured, 20 residents left homeless by Newburgh fire

By News 12 Staff,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nWL76_0l13Tt1800

Four firefighters are recovering today after battling a two-alarm fire in the City of Newburgh.

The city's seven firefighters on duty initially responded to the call at 87 City Terrace early Sunday morning.

Officials say flames were seen coming out of the second-floor windows. The blaze eventually required 30 firefighters to knock down. Two of the injured firefighters had to be hospitalized. Their conditions are not known at this time.

The Hudson Valley Chapter of the American Red Cross is now assisting 20 people, including several children, who are without a home.

The cause of the fire has not been released.

