Pac-12 women's basketball final standings for 2023 regular season

The Pac-12 Conference regular season has concluded for the women’s teams. Saturday was the final day.

On Saturday, Colorado beat Cal which was expected. Utah upset Stanford in Salt Lake City, and Oregon State upset Arizona in Corvallis.

The USC Trojans took care of Washington State at home in double overtime in a thriller. With the regular season ending, the Pac-12 Conference standings are official.

USC finished tied with UCLA and Arizona with identical 11-7 records. Here are the final Pac-12 regular season standings for this season as we approach the conference tournament. Who will walk away with the conference tournament crown?

1

STANFORD CARDINAL (15-3)

Jan 15, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal coach Tara VanDerveer talks with guard Talana Lepolo (10) in the first half against the Southern California Trojans at Galen Center. USC defeated Stanford 55-46. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Stanford finished with the same record as Utah and lost the season finale on Saturday. They are still a top-10 team in the country and can very well be a No. 1 seed in the field of 68.

The Cardinal are the No. 1 seed at the Pac-12 Tournament, which is why they’re listed above Utah.

2

UTAH UTES (15-3)

Utah finished with a victory over Stanford and a co-championship in the Pac-12. The Utes are a top-10 team and they look dangerous.

3

COLORADO BUFFALOES (13-5)

Colorado basketball coach JR Payne during the NCAA college basketball game between the Tennessee Lady Vols and Colorado Buffaloes on Friday, November 25, 2022 in Knoxville Tenn. Kns Lady Hoops Colorado

Colorado finished the regular season with a victory and a 13-5 conference recoord. The Buffaloes’ spot in the Big Dance is secure.

4

ARIZONA WILDCATS (11-7)

Ncaa Womens Basketball Asu Womens Basketball Vs Arizona

Arizona lost to Oregon State in a stunning ending to the regular season. That hurts their seeding purposes unless they run the table in the Pac-12 Tournament.

5

UCLA BRUINS (11-7)

Jan 8, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close reacts to a foul call in the first half against the USC Trojans at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

UCLA is another Pac-12 team heading to the tournament; a 22-8 record is something to be proud of.

6

USC TROJANS (11-7)

Jan 8, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans center Clarice Akunwafo (34) and UCLA Bruins forward Emily Bessoir (11) reach for a rebound in the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

USC has been fantastic and was even in the top 25 at one point. Nonetheless, even with a recent skid to end the regular season, they are feeling good and face Oregon State in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament.

7

WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS (9-9)

Washington State’s Bella Murekatete, left, celebrates WSU’s victory overtime win against Oregon with her team Sunday, Jan. 15, 2022, at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. Ncaa Womens Basketball Washington State At Oregon Women S Basketball Washington State At Oregon

Washington State finished 9-9 and 19-10 overall. The Cougars will go to the NCAA Tournament.

8

OREGON DUCKS (7-11)

Oregon head coach Kelly Graves calls to his players during the second quarter as the Oregon Ducks host the Colorado Buffaloes Friday, Feb. 3, 2023 at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. Ncaa Womens Basketball Oregon Wbb Colorado Colorado At Oregon

Oregon is squarely on the bubble entering the Pac-12 Tournament. The Ducks likely need to beat Washington in the first round on Wednesday.

9

WASHINGTON HUSKIES (7-11)

Oct 25, 2022; San Francisco, CA, USA; Washington Huskies forward Lauren Schwartz (2) and Haley Van Dyke (11) during Pac-12 Women’s Basketball Media Day at the Pac-12 Network Studios. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Huskies did finish above .500 overall with a 15-13 record. That’s a positive note. Washington probably needs to win three games to make the NCAA Tournament. It must at least win two — including Stanford in the quarterfinals — to gain consideration on Selection Sunday. One win won’t do it.

10

CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS (4-14)

Oct 25, 2022; San Francisco, CA, USA; California Golden Bears coach Charmin Smith (center) poses with guards Kemery Martin (15) and Jayda Curry (30) during Pac-12 Women’s Basketball Media Day at the Pac-12 Network Studios. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Cal’s rough season is almost over after winning just four games in Pac-12 play.

11

OREGON STATE BEAVERS (4-14)

Oregon State coach Scott Rueck, right, watches the game against Oregon at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene Dec 11, 2022. Ncaa Womens Basketball Oregon Wbb Vs Osu Oregon State At Oregon

Oregon State stunned Arizona to end the regular season. The Beavers face USC in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament.

12

ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS (1-17)

Oct 25, 2022; San Francisco, CA, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils coach Natasha Adair (center) poses with guards Sydney Erikstrup (11) and Jaddan Simmons (2) during Pac-12 Women’s Basketball Media Day at the Pac-12 Network Studios. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona State did it! They won a game against Oregon State on Thursday night for their first and only Pac-12 win of the year.