Pac-12 women's basketball final standings for 2023 regular season
By Matt Wadleigh,
7 days ago
The Pac-12 Conference regular season has concluded for the women’s teams. Saturday was the final day.
On Saturday, Colorado beat Cal which was expected. Utah upset Stanford in Salt Lake City, and Oregon State upset Arizona in Corvallis.
The USC Trojans took care of Washington State at home in double overtime in a thriller. With the regular season ending, the Pac-12 Conference standings are official.
USC finished tied with UCLA and Arizona with identical 11-7 records. Here are the final Pac-12 regular season standings for this season as we approach the conference tournament. Who will walk away with the conference tournament crown?
1
STANFORD CARDINAL (15-3)
Stanford finished with the same record as Utah and lost the season finale on Saturday. They are still a top-10 team in the country and can very well be a No. 1 seed in the field of 68.
The Cardinal are the No. 1 seed at the Pac-12 Tournament, which is why they’re listed above Utah.
2
UTAH UTES (15-3)
Utah finished with a victory over Stanford and a co-championship in the Pac-12. The Utes are a top-10 team and they look dangerous.
3
COLORADO BUFFALOES (13-5)
Colorado finished the regular season with a victory and a 13-5 conference recoord. The Buffaloes’ spot in the Big Dance is secure.
4
ARIZONA WILDCATS (11-7)
Ncaa Womens Basketball Asu Womens Basketball Vs Arizona
Arizona lost to Oregon State in a stunning ending to the regular season. That hurts their seeding purposes unless they run the table in the Pac-12 Tournament.
5
UCLA BRUINS (11-7)
UCLA is another Pac-12 team heading to the tournament; a 22-8 record is something to be proud of.
Washington State finished 9-9 and 19-10 overall. The Cougars will go to the NCAA Tournament.
8
OREGON DUCKS (7-11)
Oregon is squarely on the bubble entering the Pac-12 Tournament. The Ducks likely need to beat Washington in the first round on Wednesday.
9
WASHINGTON HUSKIES (7-11)
The Huskies did finish above .500 overall with a 15-13 record. That’s a positive note. Washington probably needs to win three games to make the NCAA Tournament. It must at least win two — including Stanford in the quarterfinals — to gain consideration on Selection Sunday. One win won’t do it.
10
CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS (4-14)
Cal’s rough season is almost over after winning just four games in Pac-12 play.
11
OREGON STATE BEAVERS (4-14)
Oregon State stunned Arizona to end the regular season. The Beavers face USC in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament.
12
ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS (1-17)
Arizona State did it! They won a game against Oregon State on Thursday night for their first and only Pac-12 win of the year.
