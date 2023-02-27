Open in App
Evansville, IN
Indiana medical board report details allegations against former Evansville doctor

By Jon Webb, Evansville Courier & Press,

7 days ago
EVANSVILLE – Five women accused a former Evansville doctor of inappropriately touching or violating them during procedures, according to a report filed by the Medical...
