Open in App
Columbia, MS
See more from this location?
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Columbia (MS) Fire Department Adds New Rescue, Brush Trucks for $42K

By Fireapparatus Magazine Review Content Directors,

7 days ago
The Columbia Fire Department added a new rescue truck and a brush truck to its fleet in the last few months, wdam.com reported. The Ford...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Comments / 0

Community Policy