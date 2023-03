A late February winter storm will cause a wet, wintry headache with plowable snow accumulations Monday evening into Tuesday. Experts say to be prepared for snow accumulations that may slow down your Tuesday morning commute.

Thunderbolt 12 will be out during the winter storm tracking the snow, mix and rain to keep you safe.

Here are some cold weather tips for cars:

Keep a bundle of cold weather gear in your car.

Make sure tires are properly inflated and have plenty of tread.

Always keep at least half a tank of fuel in your vehicle.

Never warm up a vehicle in an enclosed area, such as a garage.

Do not use cruise control when driving on any slippery surface.