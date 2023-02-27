Open in App
Police reviewing ‘New IRA claim of responsibility’ for detective’s shooting

By Rebecca Black,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mruxQ_0l12RH8900

Police in Northern Ireland are reviewing an unverified claim of responsibility by the New IRA for the shooting of an off-duty police officer.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell has been fighting for his life in hospital since he was shot in front of his young son in Co Tyrone last Wednesday.

He was targeted at a sports centre in Omagh , where he coaches a youth football team, by, police believe, two gunmen who fired multiple shots.

Last week, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said they believe the attack was terror-related, describing the New IRA as their primary line of inquiry.

Six men, aged 22, 38, 43, 45, 47 and 71, are being questioned in police custody.

On Sunday night, a typed message appeared on a wall in Londonderry, purportedly from the New IRA and claiming responsibility for Mr Caldwell’s attempted murder.

It was signed by “T O’Neill” – a name previously used by the dissident terrorist group.

It said: “The Irish Republican Army claim responsibility for the military operation targeting senior Crown Force member John Caldwell.

“An active service unit of the IRA were in position to target the enemy within our chosen kill zone with other armed volunteers giving cover.

Police are aware of the claim of responsibility. We are currently reviewing its contents as part of the overall investigation

Assistant Chief Constable Mark McEwan

“All volunteers returned safely to base.

“Irish Republican Army intelligence are now in possession of security information regarding the out of bounds movement of Crown Force personnel.“We would say this, you still have to try and live a normal life day-to-day, one of these days the IRA will be waiting. T O’Neill.”

On Monday, Assistant Chief Constable Mark McEwan said: “Police are aware of the claim of responsibility.

“We are currently reviewing its contents as part of the overall investigation.

“On Friday, we confirmed that we were treating the attempted murder of DCI John Caldwell as terrorist-related and our primary line of enquiry was the New IRA.”

On Saturday, people gathered in the village of Beragh and in nearby Omagh to show their solidarity with Mr Caldwell.

Later that day, there was a security alert in Beragh.

On Monday morning, police said the security alert, in Dervaghroy Road, had ended.

A number of airsoft guns were recovered.

All roads have reopened.

