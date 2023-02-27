CDC officials say keep these essential items in your car before hitting the road during a winter storm

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials recommend creating a winter-safety kit to keep inside cars before hitting the roads during a winter snowstorm.

The CDC says there are multiple items that can be placed inside of a car that will help drivers in the event the vehicle becomes disabled during a snowstorm.

Items like, battery cable jumpers, warm clothes and blankets, first aid kits and flashlights are all useful items that the CDC recommends carrying in the car.

The CDC also suggests packing some food and water to keep in the car in case of emergencies.

The CDC says some items that are often overlooked are cat litter or sand. They say keeping these items inside your car can help tires get traction incase the car becomes stuck. They say keeping road salt in the car could also be used to melt ice to prevent slipping.

Click here for a full list of recommended items by the CDC.