Open in App
News 12

CDC officials say keep these essential items in your car before hitting the road during a winter storm

By Jay Lederman,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k0Nu3_0l11qvot00

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials recommend creating a winter-safety kit to keep inside cars before hitting the roads during a winter snowstorm.

The CDC says there are multiple items that can be placed inside of a car that will help drivers in the event the vehicle becomes disabled during a snowstorm.

Items like, battery cable jumpers, warm clothes and blankets, first aid kits and flashlights are all useful items that the CDC recommends carrying in the car.

The CDC also suggests packing some food and water to keep in the car in case of emergencies.

The CDC says some items that are often overlooked are cat litter or sand. They say keeping these items inside your car can help tires get traction incase the car becomes stuck. They say keeping road salt in the car could also be used to melt ice to prevent slipping.

Click here for a full list of recommended items by the CDC.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Police: Lake Ronkonkoma chiropractor arrested for 2nd time on charges he forcibly touched patients
Lake Ronkonkoma, NY2 days ago
Suffolk police: Man, 6-year-old daughter found dead inside West Babylon home
West Babylon, NY2 days ago
Police: Roosevelt woman fighting eviction blows up house, killing herself and 30 cats
Roosevelt, NY1 day ago
Officials: Small plane crash in Lindenhurst kills 1, injures 2
Lindenhurst, NY1 day ago
Police: 14-year-old boy violently robbed on Westchester Avenue
Bronx, NY1 day ago
Police: 1 person killed, several others hospitalized in multivehicle Bridgeport crash
Bridgeport, CT42 minutes ago
Police: 1 killed, 3 injured in multi-car crash on Sunrise Highway
Sayville, NY2 days ago
Overnight wintry mix could make for messy Tuesday morning commute
Yonkers, NY4 hours ago
Police: 2 arrested in connection to fatal stabbing in Port Jefferson Station
Port Jefferson Station, NY14 hours ago
Flurries overnight won’t have much impact; partly cloudy and windy Tuesday
Greenwich, NY2 hours ago
Officials: Five victims killed in Spring Valley house fire identified
Spring Valley, NY1 day ago
Newark police release images of suspected gunman still on the loose
Newark, NJ14 hours ago
Injured owl rescued by Westport police officer released back into the wild
Westport, NY20 minutes ago
2 men fatally shot in Newark
Newark, NJ1 day ago
Police: Suspect arrested after Linden woman shot during domestic dispute
Linden, NJ1 day ago
New traffic pattern to begin on North Avenue Bridge in New Rochelle Wednesday
New Rochelle, NY2 hours ago
West Babylon native killed in North Carolina laid to rest in Huntington Station
Huntington Station, NY2 days ago
Police: Child suffered serious injuries while in care of Greenwich woman
Greenwich, NY7 hours ago
Whale that washed up in Seaside Park showed signs of injury, experts find
Seaside Park, NJ7 hours ago
Yonkers PD: 3 men arrested on suspicion of catalytic converter thefts
Yonkers, NY1 day ago
Sources: Deadly Spring Valley house fire was electrical, started in the kitchen
Spring Valley, NY7 hours ago
DEC identifies spill in Salisbury Mills as cause of mysterious odor
Beaverdam Lake-salisbury Mills, NY2 hours ago
Attorney: Whitehouse Station woman killed in Long Island plane crash
Lindenhurst, NY3 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy