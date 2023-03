WGMD Radio

Devils land Timo Meier in massive trade with Sharks before NHL deadline By FoxNewsFeeds, 7 days ago

By FoxNewsFeeds, 7 days ago

Timo Meier, the 26-year-old star right-winger formerly of the San Jose Sharks, is headed to the New Jersey Devils, along with Timur Ibragimov, Scott Harrington, ...