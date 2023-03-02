NHL trade deadline rumor tracker: Details on Patrick Kane, Jonathan Quick, Jakob Chychrun & more

The clock is slowly ticking down until the NHL trade deadline, and the rumors keep on swirling.

One of the craziest times on the hockey calendar is in full swing. While there is still more than 24 hours before the deadline for teams to make a deal, numerous clubs have already made big splashes.

We've already had a number of major trades in advance of deadline day. Bo Horvat was traded nearly a month ago from the Canucks to the Islanders, while the Blues traded Vladimir Tarasenko to the Rangers and Ryan O'Reilly to the Maple Leafs.

The Bruins acquired defenseman Dmitry Orlov and forward Garnet Hathaway from the Capitals. The Sharks moved Timo Meier to the Devils in a massive trade that greatly improved New Jersey. And after over a week of rumors and reports, the Rangers made their second significant trade, acquiring Blackhawks star Patrick Kane .

MORE: When is the 2023 NHL trade deadline?

As the reports keep flying, The Sporting News has you covered on all the latest NHL trade rumors.

NHL trade deadline rumors tracker

Stars working on a deal for Max Domi

Date: Thursday, March 2

The Stars haven't been overly busy this deadline, but could be adding to their forward group. Dallas is reportedly in talks with Chicago about a deal for Max Domi.

Oilers closing in on Nick Bjugstad

Date: Thursday, March 2

The Oilers wanted to added to their bottom-six, and it looks like they may have their answer. Reports state that Edmonton is acquiring Nick Bjugstad from the Coyotes.

Asking price reportedly a 2nd-round pick down the line for Max Domi

Date: Thursday, March 2

One of the names that remains in trade talks is Blackhawks UFA Max Domi. The Blackhawks are reportedly asking for a 2nd-round pick in a later year for the forward.

Bruins may be adding Tyler Bertuzzi

Date: Thursday, March 2

Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported early on Thursday that Boston may be acquiring Tyler Bertuzzi from Detroit. The Red Wings have been going back and forth with Bertuzzi's camp about a potential extension.

Multiple teams remain interested in Jakob Chychrun

Date: Wednesday, March 1

While the Kings, Oilers and Hurricanes all made moves to address their blue line, Chychrun remains a Coyote. The Capitals, Jets, Penguins and Sabres are still named as parties kicking the tires on the Arizona defenseman.

Golden Knights could be suitor for Jonathan Quick

Date: Wednesday, March 1

After Quick was sent to the Blue Jackets in the trade for Gavrikov/Korpisalo, the Blue Jackets could be flipping the veteran goaltender to a contender. The Golden Knights, who have been hit with injuries in net, are reportedly interested.

Ducks holding out John Klingberg, Dmitry Kulikov

Date: Wednesday, March 1

The Ducks were extremely active at the 2022 deadline, but it's been quieter in Anaheim this year. However, both John Klingberg and Dmitry Kulikov are being held out of the Ducks' contest on Wednesday for trade-related reasons.

Canucks continue to shop Brock Boeser

Date: Wednesday, March 1

The Canucks continue to talk to clubs about Brock Boeser. The Penguins have been the consistent team tied to the rumors, but a deal may not come at this deadline.

Blue Jackets may move Jonathan Quick to contender

Date: Wednesday, March 1

After acquiring the longtime Kings goaltender, the Blue Jackets are looking at potentially flipping Jonathan Quick to a contender. Columbus already has Elvis Merzlikins and Daniil Tarasov to finish out the year.

Kings make stunning move, trade Jonathan Quick to Blue Jackets

Date: Wednesday, March 1

In a stunning move, the Kings traded longtime goalie Jonathan Quick to the Blue Jackets early Wednesday morning. Los Angeles acquired defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov and goalie Joonas Korpisalo.

Rangers, Blackhawks make Showtime deal official

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 28

The Rangers top-six just got that more loaded. New York officially added Patrick Kane to its attacking ranks, confirming the deal on its Twitter page late Tuesday night.

The Blackhawks, meanwhile, detailed the return they received for Kane. It was quite paltry, all things considered, centering around a pair of draft picks, one of which could become a first-round selection if the Rangers make it to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Kings have 'substantial' offer for Jakob Chychrun

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 28

Chychrun remains a Coyote, but the clock is ticking. The Kings reportedly have a substantial offer on the table for the young defenseman, but the Coyotes continue to work the market. These two sides reportedly had made headway on a deal a couple of weeks ago, but it fell through.

Oilers talking to Predators about Mattias Ekholm

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 28

The Oilers continue to work the defenseman market, but have reportedly zeroed in on Predators defenseman Mattias Ekholm.

Canucks-Penguins talks ramping up

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 28

The discussion between the Penguins and Canucks about a potential deal for Brock Boeser are heating up. Marcus Pettersson and Pierre-Olivier Joseph have been named as possible pieces going back to Vancouver.

Blue Jackets scratching Joonas Korpisalo for "trade-related reasons"

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 28

The goaltending market has been extremely quiet ahead of the deadline, but one could be moved. The Blue Jackets are scratching Joonas Korpisalo for "trade-related reasons." The 28-year-old is 11-11-3 this year with a 3.17 GAA and a .913 SV% on a really bad Columbus team.

Luke Schenn traded to Leafs, Pierre Engvall traded to Islanders

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 28

In addition to the trade with the Capitals, the Maple Leafs made two subsequent moves. Toronto traded a 2023 third-round pick to Vancouver for Canucks defenseman Luke Schenn. The team also traded forward Pierre Engvall to the Islanders for a 2024 third.

Rasmus Sandin moved to the Capitals

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 28

Toronto GM Kyle Dubas has been active at the deadline, but this one came as a stunner. The Maple Leafs traded defenseman Rasmus Sandin to the Capitals for defenseman Erik Gustafsson and the Bruins' 2023 1st-round pick. Washington previously acquired Boston's pick in the Orlov trade.

Canucks open to moving J.T. Miller, Brock Boeser

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 28

The Canucks are monitoring the market and reports are picking up out Vancouver about a potential Brock Boeser or J.T. Miller trade. Boeser is a name that has been brought up previously in trade rumors, but Miller just signed an eight-year extension this summer that does not kick in until next year.

Colton Parayko could be on the move

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 28

St. Louis has already traded two major pieces of their organization away, but could a third be coming? Teams have expressed interest in Colton Parayko, who is in first year of an eight-year, $52 million extension he signed last season. The Blues have reportedly been looking to move on from one of their defensemen with both Parayko and Torey Krug in rumors.

Hurricanes acquiring Jesse Puljujarvi, Oilers clear cap space

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 28

The Hurricanes are trading for Oilers forward Jesse Puljujarvi in exchange for forward Patrik Puistola. Carolina missed out on Timo Meier, but get the 24-year-old Finn who is an RFA at the end of the season.

The move clears cap space for the Oilers, as the Hurricanes are taking on Puljujarvi's full contract.

Jakob Chychrun trade talks heating up again

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 28

The Chychrun era in Arizona has dragged on now for over a year and a half and there is still no resolution. However, an ending could be near. The Kings remain in play for the 24-year-old defenseman, but the Capitals and Hurricanes are reportedly in the mix as well, according to David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period.

James Van Riemsdyk on the move?

Date: Monday, Feb. 27

It appears as though James Van Riemsdyk's time in Philly might be over. The 14-year vet is rumored to be on the block and talks are heating up according to ESPN's Kevin Weekes.

TSN's Darren Dreger reported that Van Riemsdyk is now in the "must-watch" spot following the Timo Meier trade.

With several teams looking to get their hands on JVR, the Montreal Canadiens have been reported as a team that may act as a third-party broker to help get a deal done.

Oilers looking to beef up D-line

Date: Monday, Feb. 27

If the Oilers can't land Erik Karlsson or Jakob Chychrun, could they grab Mattias Ekholm? According to TSN's Darren Dreger Edmonton is in discussion with Nashville on Ekholm.

Will GM Ken Holland push to add to the Oilers' back end?

Capitals could be a suitor for Jakob Chychrun

Date: Friday, Feb. 24

The Chychrun saga in Arizona continues and at this point, we just want a deal to be done. The Bruins are very likely out after trading for Dmitry Orlov from the Capitals, but that opens up a potential new suitor: Washington.

With an additional first-round pick to use at their disposal, the Capitals have reportedly poked around on the Coyotes defenseman. They join a long list of teams interested in Chychrun, including the Kings, Oilers, Senators, Blues and Blue Jackets.

When is the NHL trade deadline?

Date: Friday, March 3

Friday, March 3 Time: 3 p.m. ET

The deadline for teams to make a trade during the 2022-23 NHL season is Friday, March 3. Calls of the trade must be sent to the league office by 3 p.m. ET.

Clubs are free to make trades at any time before that date.