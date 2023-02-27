Good Morning CaneSport 2.27.23

Good Morning CaneSport! (Photo by Gary Ferman)

Presented by LifeWallet

WHAT’S UP TODAY

First up this morning in your Miami Hurricanes news?

We had your news of DE coach Rod Wright leaving for the Houston Texans … and our news that it was expected Jason Taylor will be his replacement.

There also was the news on Friday of Miami Athletics being placed on one year of probation and penalties for the women’s basketball team. And don’t miss Gary Ferman’s take on the entire situation as well.

In other news?

We have your prediction for the offensive surprise player of the spring, with drills kicking off March 4. Take your guess and see if you’re right!

Also with an eye to the rapidly approaching start of spring practice we continue our position by position position previews. So don’t miss our keys to the spring at the offensive line, tight end and defensive end spots.

Plus you don’t want to miss what Mario Cristobal was talking about with spring drills coming up. He talks about his new coordinators, how the team could add another handful of players and much more.

In recruiting?

Plenty of more news.

There’s an update with Hoschton (GA) Mill Creek four-star EDGE KingJoseph Edwards, who plans to be on campus next month.

We catch up with TE Roger Saleapaga, a 6-foot-4, 195-pound prospect from Orem, UT. Hurricanes tight ends coach Stephen Field pointed to the success Will Mallory had last year as a pass catcher, and it appealed to Saleapaga, the latest 2024 prospect to receive an offer at a tight end position.

Lucas (TX) Lovejoy four-star receiver Parker Livingstone also has added a Miami offer and updates where the Canes now fit into his mix.

We also catch up with Cleveland (OH) Heights 2025 four-star prospect Marquise Davis, who Miami is making a priority. So don’t miss what he’s saying as well.

Don’t miss our story on Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei OT Gary Baker, either. His brother played for Mario Cristobal at Oregon … and Cristobal joked about giving him an offer way back when he was 12 years old. Now? He has that offer from Cristobal.

We catch up with Miami (Fla.) Christopher Columbus 2024 four-star EDGE Dylan Stephenson, who is maintaining his interest in the Hurricanes as we approach the end of the February dead period, as well as with Virginia Beach (Va.) Green Run receiver Keylen Adams, who has Miami staying on the four-star receiver’s radar.

See what Los Alamitos (Calif.) 2024 four-star defensive lineman Alex “T.A.” Cunningham, the No. 41 overall prospect in the class and No. 6 defensive lineman, according to the On3 Consensus, is saying about Miami being up there for him.

Plus there were the recaps and reaction off the shocking hoops loss to Florida State as well as the weekend baseball series vs. Dartmouth, plus Jim Martz’s column comparing the 2013 team that won an ACC title to this year’s team. We also had a feature on Anthony Walker and his important role on this team coming off the bench. And we had Jim Larranaga’s take heading into the game and player chatter as well. So don’t miss those stories.

And, as always, stay tuned today for any news that may come up.

TODAY’S MIAMI HURRICANES TOP HEADLINES

Miami Hurricanes on the rise for top-40 2024 prospect: “The staff is new and they are building”

Four-star 2024 receiver Parker Livingstone picks up Miami Hurricanes offer: ‘The history there is insane’

Miami joins herd of Pac-12 schools in battle for tight end Roger Saleapaga: “They just said look at their past”

Long time coming: Calif. OT whose brother played for Cristobal now has Miami Hurricanes offer … “It was a surreal moment”

Miami Hurricanes offer 2025 four-star prospect from Ohio also being pursued by Ohio State: “I was excited”

MESSAGE BOARD POST OF THE DAY

Telling stat on the Gattis offense was yards after catch, and Miami sucked! … Posted by Cane1992

Obviously, the season was a disaster and the offense was hard to watch. One clear shortcoming was getting easy passes completed to playmakers in space. Taking some stats from TOS …

Miami had 1909 yards after catch under Lashlee’s offense in 2021, that fell off a cliff under Gattis with only 1385 YAC in 2022. The offense Dawson ran at Houson generated 1970 YAC which was #3 in the country only behind Memphis and Lashlee’s offense at SMU. Houston’s main slot WR had 530 YAC which was good for #9 in the country. Several players will kill it in my opinion in this new offense: Restrepo, George, Smith and the crazy fast kids coming in Joseph, B.Washington and RB Johnson.

Looking forward to finally seeing these guys making people miss and hitting some big plays!

GO CANES!!!

MIAMI HURRICANES QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Many greats came through there. Obviously it’s a huge deal to be offered by them. It’s not a light offer. Really, right now, they have a promising program to get me where I want to be, so that is an appetizing thing I guess you could say.” TE ROger Saleapaga, on adding a Miami offer

• Click here for a limited time, register and get 12 months for only $10.00

• Talk about stuff inside Gary Ferman’s War Room

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our You Tube Channel

• Listen to our podcasts at Apple Podcasts

• Follow us on Twitter @CaneSport

• Check us out on Facebook

Lastly, Have a great day!