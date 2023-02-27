Open in App
Chicago, IL
Bulls News

Pat Beverley asked LeBron James what's it like to play for your hometown team

By Stephen Beslic,

7 days ago

Chicago Bulls guard Pat Beverley recently sought Los Angeles Lakers star forward LeBron James for advice about the pressures of playing for a hometown team.

Playing for your hometown can be both a blessing and a curse. It's a great honor to represent your hometown, and there is no greater feeling than competing in front of familiar faces and surroundings.

On the other hand, it can be challenging to play under so much pressure and expectation from everyone in the city. And so, after Patrick Beverley moved back to his hometown after signing with the Chicago Bulls through the buyout market, he asked for some advice from his friend and LeBron James .

Focus on basketball

After the Bulls took down the Washington Wizards, 102-82, Beverley spoke about the sensation—and pressures—of playing for your home city.

Beverley revealed that LeBron—who he played with on the Los Angeles Lakers before getting traded to the Orlando Magic at the trade deadline—offered timely advice on how to deal with playing in your hometown.

"I talked to LeBron, my big brother," Beverley said . "And I asked him a lot of questions. 'How was it playing home?' The biggest thing he told me – prioritize your job, which is basketball, and have everything else come after that. I just try to do that since I've been back."

Don't jump on the bandwagon now

Beverley has only played two games for the Bulls, and both have been wins. His impact on the squad has been felt, especially on the defensive end. Ever the outspoken personality, Beverley was quick to caution potential fans from jumping on the bandwagon now.

"If you ain't ask me for no tickets, don't start asking me for them now," Beverley said with a hearty laugh.

