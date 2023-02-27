Georgia gas prices decrease by 7 cents in last week

Once again, the average gas price in Georgia has decreased at the pump compared to a week ago.

As of Monday, Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $3.15 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline, according to AAA.

Monday’s state average is 7 cents less than a week ago, 23 cents less than a month ago, and 34 cents less than this time last year.

It now costs $47.25 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Drivers are now paying at least $3.00 less to fill up at the pump compared to last month.

“The decline in gas prices is primarily being driven by a decrease in crude oil cost and slow demand,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman.

Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has decreased by 5 cents to $3.36 .

As of Monday, the average price for a gallon in Atlanta is $3.17.

Georgia is 21 cents behind the national average of $3.36,

The most expensive Georgia metro markets are Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($3.31), Savannah ($3.28), and Macon ($3.20).

The least expensive Georgia metro markets are Albany ($3.08), Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($32.05), and Gainesville ($3.04).

