Pro tip: Don't quote Martin Luther King Jr. when you announce layoffs via email

News stories about how Google , Twitter, Amazon and Meta recently laid off employees by email reveal one of the biggest challenges for companies transitioning to remote and hybrid work: lack of human connection.

In the past, layoffs were usually carried out face-to-face, allowing for a more compassionate and human approach. By comparison, email layoffs feel – and are – cold and insensitive , which causes significant harm to the morale of remaining employees and the broader company culture.

Tech CEO apologizes after tone-deaf email about layoffs

You’re less likely to be trashed in the media for impersonal layoffs if you’re not a big company, unless of course your email is completely tone-deaf. For instance, PagerDuty CEO Jennifer Tejada was forced to apologize after sending an email to employees announcing that the company would slash 7% of its workforce.

The email quoted Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., with Tejada writing: "I am reminded in moments like this, of something Martin Luther King said, that 'the ultimate measure of a (leader) is not where (they) stand in the moments of comfort and convenience, but where (they) stand in times of challenge and controversy."

Such off-tone messaging reveals the serious lack of personal care and empathy of email layoffs, which are particularly damaging to remote employees.

Another challenge with remote work layoffs stems from companies navigating the process of retrieving equipment from remote employees. That can be a time consuming and costly process, and in some cases, returning equipment and especially furniture isn’t cost efficient for companies. In that case, the company’s leadership often decides to leave the furniture to the employee.

However, doing so can cause problems. Tax authorities could interpret the furniture as a payment to the employee, which must be taxed. Thus, the employee may be stuck with a large tax bill on top of being laid off: That’s bad for the employee and the company alike.

One way to solve this problem is ask laid-off employees to donate to a local charity the furniture and any equipment that’s not cost effective to return. That way, the IRS doesn’t get involved, since the furniture doesn’t end up on an employee’s W-2 form.

And speaking of IRS involvement, layoffs can have significant legal implications. Companies must be aware of the laws that apply to layoffs in their jurisdiction, and with remote workers, there are many jurisdictions to consider.

The laws surrounding layoffs in a remote work environment can be complex and difficult to navigate, especially for companies with employees in multiple states and countries. Different regions may have different requirements for notice periods, severance packages and unemployment benefits.

Managers' bias can hurt remote workers

A final challenge comes from the fact that when employees work remotely, it becomes more difficult for managers to observe their work, see how they interact with others and assess their contributions to the company. That can lead to an incomplete or inaccurate picture of an employee's performance, and as a result, managers could make decisions about layoffs based on incorrect information.

These problems stem from proximity bias , the tendency of leaders to favor those who are near to them and with whom they build a personal relationship over remote workers, who are usually more productive than their in-office counterparts.

Managers need to be trained to overcome the proximity bias, and the consequent confirmation bias and empathy gap that undermine effective working relationships, especially with remote employees.

With the right policies and procedures, managers can learn to navigate the complexities of layoffs in the remote work era, minimizing the pain for employees and maintaining the well-being of the business.

Gleb Tsipursky is the CEO of the hybrid work consultancy Disaster Avoidance Experts and author of " Leading Hybrid and Remote Teams ."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Pro tip: Don't quote Martin Luther King Jr. when you announce layoffs via email