Spanning Time: Tragedy struck Binghamton zoo in 1963

There are stories that forever haunt your mind. These are the disasters and events in which there is a loss of life or devastating effect on property. So often, when I reflect on these times in terms of local history, I could be thinking about the major floods of this region. I could be referring to shootings at the American Civic Association, or the loss of life at the Binghamton Clothing Company Fire in 1913.

In this instance, however, I am going back to my childhood days, and an event that has forever reminded me of how fleeting life can be, and how often we take the “normal” for granted. For this column, I have intentionally left out those photographs that depicted the deaths of both a human and an animal. For some readers, this may provide a clue as to the event to which I am referring.

It was an early Tuesday morning on May 21, 1963 when Ross Park attendant Ralph Landis arrived at 5:30 to begin his duties at the park and zoo for the City of Binghamton. Upon arrival, he was to relieve the overnight attendant, Guy E. Carey, a 43-year-old man who lived with his wife and 3-year-old daughter at 53 Murray St. in Binghamton (his two older sons lived outside of this area). This day, though, Landis could not find Carey right away.

He recognized that Carey had not completed all of his overnight duties during his shift that began at 10 p.m. the previous evening. Carey had been with the Parks service for just over a year, and worked at Ross Park only one night each week. Walking the zoo grounds, Landis made a horrible discovery coming upon the lion’s cages in the zoo. Within an inner room of the two-cage arrangement, Carey lay dead with Timba, the male lion, next to the body. Tina, the lioness was also in the cage, but not near the mauled body of Carey.

Landis immediately called the police and notified Park Department officials about the event. He did not try to enter the cage, but could see the outer cage, where normally one lion would be located, still contained the water hose that was still running. Near Mr. Carey’s body was an open jack knife with a bloodied blade. All of the cages’ entrances were closed, and those doors could only be opened from the outside.

It was quickly obvious that somehow the victim became trapped in the closed cage with the two lions. It was also obvious to onlookers that it was Timba who had mauled Guy Carey to death. No such evidence was found on Tina, who by reports, was a very docile female. As attempts were made to retrieve the body of the victim, Timba would not relinquish the body, despite attempts at using a water hose. Timba had the reputation of being an aggressive animal, and had escaped three times prior to this event.

Eventually, the decision was made to put the male lion down, and two Binghamton police officials killed Timba. The entire event perplexed officials. How could Mr. Carey have gotten into the inner cage with both lions and the doors were all closed? Could he have suffered some medical event? Was it only Timba who attacked Carey and not Tina?

The answers to all those questions did not come easily. It could not be exactly determined how Carey got into the one cage, although law enforcement officials thought it was some type of human error. Regardless, the ultimate problem was what to do with Tina, who many thought was innocent of this event.

After consultations with the Barnum & Bailey circus officials, the decision was made to also put down Tina, as officials reasoned that she was now dangerous as she likely consumed human blood. She was killed the next day, and for the next four decades, the Ross Park Zoo would not house lions. The type of care of those lions would not meet today’s standards, and the loss of Guy Carey left a huge impact on his family, friends, and the people of this region. It was a horrible disaster for everyone and everything involved.

Gerald Smith is a former Broome County historian. Email him at historysmiths@stny.rr.com.