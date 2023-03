altcoinbuzz.io

Crypto Millionaires of 2023: Is This THE BEST Altcoin? By Stu L, 7 days ago

By Stu L, 7 days ago

Polygon’s token, MATIC, is one of the most historic Binance IEOs. Because it yielded an ATH of 1104X (110,384%). But in this bear market, MATIC ...