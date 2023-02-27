Warm, windy weather to start off another work week

Spring like weather will continue for the final few days of February with temperatures staying about ten degrees above normal.

Monday morning will get started with a decent amount of cloud cover, however, sunshine will start to emerge by lunch and skies will be mostly sunny in the afternoon.

The high is once again expected to push up to around 80, but a steady wind will keep things from feeling too sticky outside.

Winds will be out of the south around 20-25 mph with gusts pushing between about 30-35 mph through the rest of the day.

A few light showers will be possible in north Acadiana but most of us will stay dry for yet another day.

There's very little change expected through the next couple of days with basically a carbon copy of the forecast coming up on Tuesday.

A front is expected to move through late Thursday night/early Friday morning which will likely bring a few showers and thunderstorms to the area.

It's too early to tell if Acadiana will end up with any severe weather but something we will be monitoring over the next few days.

This front is going to bring us much cooler weather for the end of the week and the weekend and drive out some of the humidity that's been building up.

