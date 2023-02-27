Stephen Fry to Host ‘Jeopardy!’ for ITV in U.K.

Stephen Fry will host a British version of hit quiz show Jeopardy! for ITV 1 and ITVX this fall.

“The weekday entertainment show will provide nostalgia for fans of the format, while introducing the family quiz show to a brand-new audience,” ITV said Monday.

Produced by Whisper North, the 20 episodes, each an hour long, will see contestants tapping into their general knowledge to win rounds and stay in the game. “The new show will allow participants to play an extra round compared to the original format, increasing the stakes for the players,” ITV said. “The American classic first came to screens in the U.K. in the 1980s, but now ITV and Stephen Fry are set to bring a modern twist to the culturally iconic game show.”

Said Fry: “In the United States, Jeopardy! is a phenomenon like no other. Whenever I’m in America, I do my damnedest to catch it every weekday. The idea of hosting it here in the U.K. makes me dizzy with delight. Such a dedicated quizzing nation as ours will, I hope, welcome this uniquely beguiling and endlessly rewarding game.”

Katie Rawcliffe, ITV head of entertainment, said: “Bringing Jeopardy! to a brand-new audience as part of our weekday schedule is exciting. There is no one better to host this classic game show than Stephen, bringing knowledge and entertainment to all of our viewers.”

