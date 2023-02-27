Watch as Keir Starmer reveals plan to grow Britain’s economy ahead of Sunak’s Brexit talks

Watch as Keir Starmer delivers a speech in London on the UK's economic growth.

It was also anticipated that the Labour Party leader may respond to recent developments with the Northern Ireland protocol.

The Labour Party said that Sir Starmer and Rachel Reeves will set out their "mission to secure the highest sustained growth in the G7."

In a tweet, the Labour leader said: "Too many families and businesses across Britain have faced economic hardship and uncertainty under the Tories.

"Labour will deliver the stability and growth our country needs."

Reeves, the shadow chancellor, said that their plan will "deliver for families in every part of our country."

She tweeted: "We will grow our economy so you feel better off.

“Today we start setting out how we’ll deliver on our mission."

This feed shows the pair live as they deliver their remarks.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.