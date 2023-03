A shooting on SUnday night killed two people and sent two others to a hospital, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

A 9 p.m. report of shots fired brought deputies to the 400 block of Northwest 27th Avenue, where Community Food Store grocery sits at 401 NW 27th Ave. The victims were found outside the store.

Community Food Store, 401 NW 27th Ave., Pompano Beach Broward County Property Records

BSO has not released information Monday morning about the identity of the dead, the conditions of the wounded nor any suspect information.