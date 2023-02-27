City of Elmira plans $3M upgrade to East Water Street: What to know, how to provide input

The City of Elmira has completed several upgrades along one of its major thoroughfares in recent years, and residents will soon have an opportunity to learn more and provide input into another project planned for East Water Street.

Officials from the city, Elmira-Chemung Transportation Council and state Department of Transportation will hold a public information session and open house Feb. 28 to provide a glimpse at a multi-million dollar rejuvenation project planned for a two-block stretch of the street between Clemens Center Parkway and Madison Avenue.

Major tenants along that part of the street include Chemung Canal Trust Co., Elmira Savings Bank, Chemung County History Museum and Culligan Water, along with several small businesses and professional offices.

Elmira's vision for East Water Street

The stated goal of the project is to improve the streetscape environment, calm traffic, and encourage pedestrian and cyclist activity throughout the downtown corridor.

"It's a section that's in the worst condition. There are some local businesses there that we want to improve access to and improve the experience," said Andy Avery, public works commissioner for both the City of Elmira and Chemung County.

"It's something we've been doing from west to east on Water Street," Avery said. "We want to keep the infrastructure in good shape and improve the experience for people visiting downtown."

Project cost and funding sources

The city is looking at three alternatives, but the estimated overall cost is more than $3 million, Avery said.

Of that, 80% of the funding will come from the federal government, 15% from the state, and the remaining 5% will be picked up by the city, he said.

Once the planning phase is completed, the city hopes to start and complete the project in 2024, Avery said.

How people can learn more and provide input

The public information meeting will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Feb. 28 at the Steele Memorial Library, 101 E. Church St. in Elmira.

There will be a short presentation, followed by an opportunity for public questions and comments.

For residents who can't attend in person, the meeting will also be livestreamed on the Elmira-Chemung Transportation Council Facebook page, and on the council's page on the Chemung County website.

For more information about the event, call the City of Elmira Public Works Department at 607-737-5750.

