Bristol County, MA
WPRI 12 News

Weather Alert: Accumulating Snow Overnight Into Tuesday Morning

By Michelle MuscatelloTony Petrarca,

7 days ago

Good Tuesday Morning

We remain in a WEATHER ALERT with accumulating snow. 4-7 inches expected across most of Rhode Island and northern Bristol County, MA, with 3-4 inches for southeastern Massachusetts from New Bedford up to Plymouth and a little less on the Cape and islands due to potential mixing with rain.

Snow, heavy at times will continue into early Tuesday morning. Snow will become much lighter during the afternoon and even mix with some rain showers as tempertures warm to the mid 30s by afternoon. Most of the accumulating snow will be done by noon, despite light snow the remainder of the afternoon.

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for Providence, Kent and South Counties and a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for southeastern RI and southeastern MA now until 7PM Tuesday

WINTER STORM INDEX

What kind of a storm are we looking at in terms of impacts: MODERATE

Hour by Hour // A look at the upcoming conditions »

A slow slippery morning commute is expected with snow-covered roads and likely school cancellations and delays .

Snow begins to get lighter after 9AM but continues through much of the day. As temperatures warm above freezing, the snow will have a tougher time accumulating and may mix or change to rain closer to the coast.

Snow/mix tapers off Tuesday evening with clearing skies later Tuesday night.

