The unifying reason these 4 Peoria-area girls basketball teams are one win from state

Defense seems to be the common thread between the four Peoria-area girls basketball teams left standing.

As Peoria High, Deer Creek-Mackinaw, Fieldcrest and Havana head into Monday’s Illinois High School Association supersectionals, the pillars for success of these Elite Eight participants hinges on defense. Three of the four teams are making their first super appearance since at least 2015 and will look to continue a strong defensive front.

Here is a breakdown of those four teams as they play for a berth in the upcoming state finals at next weekend at CEFCU Arena in Normal.

Peoria High

Peoria High, which faces Chicago Heights Marian Catholic (28-7) at 7:30 p.m. in the Class 3A Pontiac Supersectional, is built around a savvy defensive team with a high IQ — on and off the court. Once the third-ranked Lions (27-3), who boast a 3.97 team GPA, lock in, it causes major headaches for opposing offenses.

“Defense is our MO,” Peoria High senior Denali Craig-Edwards said. “When you think Central, we want you think, ‘Defense. Hardcore. All up in your face.’ That’s what we kind of strive for throughout the whole entire season.”

During its current eight-game win streak, Peoria High — making its first super appearance since 2001 — has allowed no more than 35 points and are holding teams to 33.9 points per game. In Thursday’s sectional title victory, Washington scored only 29 points on just 37.5 percent (12-for-32) shooting, while the Lions turned them over 17 times.

Meechie Edwards credits his coaching philosophy to time his playing for and coaching with Chuck Buescher.

“You got to play defense,” Edwards said. “If you’re not out here to defense, you can’t play. Defense is never where you turn it off and on. You might have a poor offense game, but your defense better be standout.

“That’s where I got that from. That’s how I learned how to play and that’s who I am and that’s what our program is.”

But don't count out Peoria High’s offense, utilizing a pair of all-staters in Craig-Edwards and Aaliyah Guyton, who helped the Lions put up 63.8 points a game including nine games with 70 points or more.

Dee-Mack

This is uncharted territory for Dee-Mack. That doesn’t, however, mean the Chiefs (30-5), who had never won a sectional prior to Thursday, won’t be ready for the reigning Class 2A state champion and No. 1-ranked Quincy Notre Dame (33-1) in the 7 p.m. supersectional at Macomb.

Defense will be the biggest emphasis against a Raiders team that has won 26 in a row and hasn’t lost since Dec. 4.

“We’re going to do the best we can to defend,” Dee-Mack coach Joni Nightingale said, “and take care of business. We always talk about, ‘It’s one defensive stop at a time.’

“We fully feel that our offense will take care of itself.”

If the effort on the defensive end of the court mimics Thursday’s against Eureka all-time leading scorer Ellie Cahill, Dee-Mack could be in great shape. Cahill was limited to just one basket for two points and was mirrored by McKenna Carithers. Communication especially has been a big factor in the Dee-Mack defense, which surrenders 34.3 points an outing.

The Chiefs, which received votes in the final poll by The Associated Press, installed a man-to-man defense that trickles down through the junior high and middle school.

“I think the reason we’re able to be successful on the defensive end,” Nightingale said, “because we have five girls on the court at any given time that are committed to our man-to-man defense.”

On the offense side, Dalia DeJesus has not played like a freshman, putting up big numbers. The 5-foot-11 forward scored 28 points in the sectional semifinal after a 25-point regional title effort.

Fieldcrest

Mitch Neally knows his team is ready to play at this level.

In fact, it may be a little deja vu for the Fieldcrest coach and his sixth-ranked team, which takes on No. 4 Chicago Noble/Butler (29-6) at 7 p.m. in the 2A Peotone Supersectional. The Knights beat Butler, 43-40, in this same game a season ago for the program’s first state finals appearance.

Defense, once again, has carried Fieldcrest.

“With defense, above all, it’s a pride thing,” Neally said. “You got to take a lot of pride in what you do on the defensive end.

"It’s not something that a lot of players love because it’s not something that’s probably going to get your name in the paper or entertain the crowd.”

Seniors Ashlyn May, Carolyn Megow and Haley Carver along with junior Kaitlin White have all bought into the defensive mindset. The Knights ride a 13-game win streak, having allowed just more than 60 points one time — Thursday’s 68-64 triple-overtime sectional title win against Peotone.

What is most impressive is that the Knights limit teams to 35.7 points a game.

“When all five people on the floor (play defense) as a team, it makes you difficult to beat,” Neally said.

Havana

Some of Havana’s personnel may have changed over the last few weeks, but its play remains consistent as ever.

The ninth-ranked Ducks (32-4) are down two senior starters heading into the 7 p.m. meeting with No. 2 Okawville (31-4) at the Mt. Sterling Brown County Supersectional. Center Angel Cleer and guard Kaity Robison both tore their anterior cruciate ligaments less than a week apart earlier this month.

“We can’t control anything that happens outside the game,” Havana coach Michelle Brady said. “I think injuries kind of (prove that). Having two key players go down the last week of our season hit us hard.”

Nevertheless, Havana finds itself a step away from the state finals for the first time since 2015.

This team is built, you guessed it, on its defense. The defense allows 33.3 points a game and surrendered 60 points or more than just twice all season.

“We like to play everyone positionless basketball,” Brady said, “because of our size and depth, we have multiple players that play multiple positions for us and the way we like to play defense, we have to be able to switch and hedge and help if we have to and jump in gaps.”

With the injuries to Cleer and Robison, senior Taryn Wickman and sophomore Josie Hughes have embraced increased scoring roles. Wickman scored 14 in the sectional title victory, while Hughes chipped in 10.

However, another scorer will likely need to emerge.

“Our leaders … have stepped up even more in a leadership role,” Brady said, “and kind of taken some of the younger kids and the less-experienced kids underneath them and picking them up and encouraging them and giving them confidence.”

Adam Duvall is a Journal Star sports reporter. Email him at aduvall@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @AdamDuvall.