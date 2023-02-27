Meet this week's Louisville high school girls athlete of the week from Bullitt East High

Bullitt East girls basketball's Lilly Reid won this week's Courier Journal girls athlete of the week, voted on by you, the fans.

Reid has been on a tear during her final postseason with the Chargers, averaging more than 20 points per game. Last week during the 24th District tournament, she scored 24 points in the title game and had 21 two nights earlier in the semifinal. Her team lost the championship 56-48 to powerhouse Mercy, but Reid nearly carried the team to victory.

Fans were so impressed, she handily beat Mercy's Emma Barnett (second) and the rest of the field for AOTW honors.

Emma Barnett, Mercy basketball

Everyone knows about her all-world teammate, but Barnett was dominant in her own right during Mercy's run to the 24th District tournament championship . The senior and Ohio University commit followed up a 20-point, four-rebound performance against Fern Creek in the semifinals with a 14-point, nine-rebound performance in a 56-48 championship win over Bullitt East.

Delaney Cooper, Assumption basketball

Cooper scored eight points and grabbed four boards in the 26th District tournament semifinal win over Brown. All the junior forward did next was double her stats in the biggest game of the season so far, scoring 15 with 10 rebounds in Assumption's 69-64 win over Male in the title game.

Destiny Jones, Central basketball

Central lost the 25th District championship to Manual, but boy did Jones stand out. The junior scored 18 points in the 67-48 loss, which came just a few days after a monster 28-point, 13-board performance in a semifinal win over Portland Christian.

Angelina Pelayo, Sacred Heart basketball

The commonwealth's top team and two-time defending state champs faced little resistance in rolling to the 27th District tournament title, and Pelayo averaged just shy of a double-double in two wins. The junior scored six and 13 points against Highlands Latin and Atherton, respectively, and added nine and 11 rebounds in those wins.

Lilly Reid, Bullitt East basketball

Reid could not be stopped during the 24th District tournament, even though Bullitt East was felled in the championship 56-48 by Mercy. The senior scored 24 points and had four boards in that game, two nights after she dropped 21 and three against Whitefield Academy.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Meet this week's Louisville high school girls athlete of the week from Bullitt East High