Meet this week's Louisville high school boys athlete of the week from St. Xavier High

St. Xavier wrestling's Carter Guillaume won this week's Courier Journal boys athlete of the week, voted on by you, the fans.

The junior capped a 46-6 season last week with his first KHSAA state championship , beating Madison Southern's Stephan Whitehead 2-1 for the 285-pound title. Guilluame beat out another wrestler, Trinity's George Ferree for AOTW honors.

Be sure to check back Monday morning to vote again for The Courier Journal 's boys athlete of the week. Polls close Thursdays at 6 p.m. Winners are announced every Friday.

Take a look back at all of this week's nominees:

Malonga Cyr, Evangel Christian basketball

Cyr helped Evangel Christian run roughshod on the 23rd District Tournament. The senior, committed to East Carolina , scored 21 points and had nine rebounds in a semifinal victory over North Bullitt, then upped his game in the championship with 29 and 15 to thump Moore 85-58.

George Ferree, Trinity wrestling

Ferree's storied career came to an end in the fashion he hoped for — a second straight KHSAA state title. He'll graduate with four state medals in all, including a silver as a sophomore. The Trinity senior went 50-4 this season and won Saturday's state 165-pound gold with a pin of Johnson Central's Dalton Matney in 1:26. He had another pin and a tech fall in the first two rounds as Trinity finished fifth with 102 points.

Carter Guillaume, St. Xavier wrestling

Guillaume reached the top of the mountain Saturday, winning his first KHSAA state championship at 285 pounds when he beat Madison Southern's Stephan Whitehead by a 2-1 decision. It succeeds Guillaume's silver medal a year ago. The junior went 46-6 this season. During the state tournament he won by fall in the first round and then by two decisions, and St. Xavier finished ninth with 68 points.

Damone King, Manual basketball

King provided the steady performance Manual needed to claim the 25th District title. The junior with multiple Division I offers had 17 points apiece in wins over Shawnee, in the semifinals, and Central, in the title game, adding six total rebounds during the week.

Keith Robinson, Pleasure Ridge Park basketball

Great players step up in big games, and that's what Robinson did during the 21st District Tournament. The senior scored 16 points and snagged four rebounds in a semifinal win over Beth Haven. That wasn't enough. He erupted for 25 points and five more boards in the Panthers' 65-60 championship win over Fairdale.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Meet this week's Louisville high school boys athlete of the week from St. Xavier High