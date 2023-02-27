3A preview and predictions: Marian eyes return to Indy; Glenn begins run in new sectional

Ever since last year's trip to the 3A state final in Indianapolis, No. 2 Mishawaka Marian has had a target on its back.

That won't change this week as the Knights (22-2) look to defend their sectional title.

"Teams are coming for us," Marian head coach Robb Berger said. "We've got to be at our best and starting Tuesday we have to be playing our best ball of the year."

Marian opens sectional play Tuesday against South Bend Clay at Jimtown High School. Tipoff is 6 p.m. No. 8 South Bend Washington awaits the winner in Friday's semifinals. It's not the most favorable draw for the Knights, but there have been zero signs all season that they can't handle it.

A large core of last year's 3A runners-up have played just as well this year, including Deaglan Sullivan (19.3 ppg.), Dareon Thornton (13) and Jackson Price (10.1).

Marian's depth has made it a tough out all season, something no other team in this sectional can really replicate. Still, Berger said the key for his team is not overlooking anybody.

"All we are talking about right now is beating Clay," Berger said. "In order to beat Clay you got to handle their pressure. They have some scorers and we have to contain them."

Here is a look at the rest of the Jimtown Sectional field:

▸South Bend Washington: The Panthers are the best bet of the field to upend the Knights, who they would see in Friday's semifinal. Washington (16-5) won its most games since 2016, but lost to Marian by 20 points during the regular season. The Panthers are led by Marcus Northern (16.4 ppg.) and Steven Reynolds III (13.9)

▸South Bend Saint Joseph: The team that could benefit the most from the sectional draw is Saint Joe, who would avoid Washington and Marian until Sunday's sectional final. Saint Joe (10-14) opens with Jimtown on Tuesday, then would play New Prairie on Friday. Chase Konieczny leads Saint Joe in scoring at 18.9 points per game, while Jayce Lee adds 13.6 a contest.

▸New Prairie: A new member of this sectional field, New Prairie (9-13) was granted a bye to Friday's semifinal. The Cougars went 2-3 against the field and only had a three-game winning streak one time during the regular season.

▸South Bend Clay: The Colonials deserved a better sectional draw than it got. Clay (11-11) won its most games since 2013 and has a group players, most noteably Ameer Harris (19.2 ppg.) and Tyrese Jones (11.6) that can score the ball. However, to even get to Saturday's title game, the Colonials would have to go through two top-10 3A teams.

▸Jimtown: The Jimmies (5-17) haven't won more than seven games in three seasons and went 0-5 against the field this year. Jimtown opens Tuesday night against SB Saint Joe and are led in scoring by Jackson Clopton (10.6 PPG) and Bishop Williams (9.6)

The Pick: Mishawaka Marian over South Bend Saint Joe in sectional final

At Jimtown

Tuesday, Feb. 28

Game 1: Mishawaka Marian (22-2) vs South Bend Clay (11-11), 6

Game 2: Jimtown (5-17) vs. South Bend Saint Joseph (10-14), 8

Friday, March 3

South Bend Washington (16-5) vs. Game 1 Winner, 6

New Prairie (9-12) vs. Game 2 Winner, 6:30

Saturday, March 4

Championship, 7

Can Glenn dominate in new sectional field?

The one word Glenn head coach Travis Hannah had regarding his team's postseason draw was relief. That was more in reference to the teams the Falcons won't be seeing during this week's sectional because they are in a new field.

Glenn (13-10) moved away from what would have been the Jimtown Sectional, and will now play in the Knox Sectional.

"I say that tongue and cheek because you don't have to play Marian and South Bend Washington is having a great year," Hannah said. "This sectional's athleticism is a little more comparable to what we are capable of playing against."

A change in venue and opponents won't make Glenn's playoff path any less difficult. Not only did the Falcons not get a bye, but they drew No. 11 Tippecanoe Valley in their opening game.

The Vikings pushed Marian to the limit in a 58-53 loss to close their regular season and haven't won a sectional since 2019. For Glenn, that drought dates back to 2005.

Behind Brycen Hannah (16.7 ppg.), Joe Chrapliwy (11.3) and Noah Dreibelbeis (10), Travis Hannah believes his group has enough talent to cut down the nets next Saturday. The key, he said, is for a quick start and hitting shots early to build confidence.

"We are a team that on nights we shoot well, we play well and on nights we don't shoot well we aren't as good," Travis Hannah said. "Every coach would like to have it the other way where your defense sets the tone, but for us it has been the opposite. If we see the ball go through the basket, we play a lot better."

Here is a look at the rest of the Knox sectional field:

▸Tippecanoe Valley: The Vikings (18-5) enter sectional play winners of 13 of their last 15 games. They are led in scoring by Nolan Cumberland (18.3 ppg.) and Tayde Kiser (14.4).

▸Culver Academy: The Eagles advanced to the regional final last season before falling to Marian. Culver Academy (14-7) is going into this sectional blind, having not faced any teams during the regular season. The Eagles have won five of their past seven games.

▸Bremen: Bremen is playing with house money this sectional because there are zero expectations attached to this group. Bremen's two wins this season were its lowest since 2010, though it did win its regular-season finale against Culver Community. The Lions are led in scoring by Baylor Orcutt (11.3 ppg.) and Julian Alvarado (7.3)

▸Knox: Knox (13-9) enters the postseason winners of six of its past seven games. The sectional hosts went 0-2 against the field during the regular season and are led in scoring by Owen Binkley (13.5 ppg.) and Declan Austin (11.4)

The Pick: Tippecanoe Valley over Culver Academy in sectional final

At Knox

Tuesday, Feb. 28

Game 1: John Glenn (13-10) vs Tippecanoe Valley (18-5), 6

Friday, March 3

Knox (13-9) vs. Culver Academies (14-8), 5:30 Bremen (2-20) vs Game 1 Winner, 7:30

Saturday, March 5

Championship, 8

Top-ranked NorthWood heavy favorites in own sectional

There aren't many teams that have been as dominant as 3A No. 1 NorthWood over the past two seasons.

The Panthers are a combined 46-5 since 2021 and will be the heavy favorites to win their fourth straight sectional title.

NorthWood opens Tuesday against Wawasee with Fairfield awaiting the winner on Friday.

Here is a look at the rest of the NorthWood sectional field:

▸West Noble: The expectation is West Noble will be playing for a sectional title against NorthWood on Saturday. The Chargers (20-3) lost 55-47 to the Panthers during the regular season and are currently ranked No. 6 in 3A.

▸ Fairfield: The Falcons (8-14) enter sectional play losers of eight of their past 13 games and won't see NorthWood until Friday's semifinal. Fairfield went 2-2 against the field during the regular season.

Wawasee (9-13) enters sectional play winners of four of their past six games, but got the tough assignment of playing NorthWood right away. The Warriors haven't won more than one sectional game since 2015.

▸Lakeland: Despite its 16-7 record, Lakeland didn't win a single game against the rest of the field during the regular season. The Lakers are winners of six of their past seven games and are led in scoring by Ben Keil (14.6 ppg.) and Nate Keil (11.5).

The Pick: NorthWood over West Noble in sectional final

At NorthWood

Tuesday, Feb. 28

Game 1: NorthWood (21-2) vs. Wawasee (9-13) , 7

Friday, March 3

Lakeland (16-7) vs. West Noble (20-3), 6 Fairfield (8-14) vs. Game 1 Winner, 7:30

Saturday, March 4