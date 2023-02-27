Plans filed for new 110-unit development in downtown Asheville on Hilliard Avenue

ASHEVILLE - A project that first proposed 230 apartments for a Hilliard Avenue lot has changed shape almost a year after it was filed. New plans submitted Feb. 22 to the city for 226 Hilliard Ave. show a 110-unit development contained within three buildings, ranging from one to four stories.

The initial project was a conditional zoning request and would have required City Council approval. This new project, a level II, will not require that step but will be reviewed by the Design Review Committee and the Planning and Zoning Commission for site plan compliance.

"That project has changed over time into the current version," said the city's principal planner, Will Palmquist.

Previous coverage:Downtown development: Plans filed for 230 apartments on Hilliard at Asheland

The 110 residential units are proposed for a 1.8-acre lot at the corner of Hilliard and Asheland avenues by Summerfield-based Fall Line Development, the same developer as the initial proposal, with two new structures proposed for the site and renovations to the existing 1940 warehouse building.

Initial plans proposed a six-story building with 230 units, and roughly 250 parking spots.

The site, directly across Hilliard from the now-closed Hot Spot convenience store, is owned by Duke Energy. Plans show the current use of the site as commercial/vacant.

Dubbed "The Duke" on site plans, the development includes a new 73,530-square-foot, four-story building, with podium parking below. The existing building, slated for renovations, is one story with a basement, totaling 25,000 square feet, plus a small two-story 940-square-foot building addition.

The project estimates 118 parking spaces overall, some enclosed and others located at the rear of the site.

Brian Wise, president of Fall Line Development, could not be reached for comment by press time. According to Wise's Technical Review Committee application, the lot has been vacant for five-plus years, and the entire square footage of the development is around 97,000 with a project cost of $22 million.

Buncombe County land records show the property was purchased from HomeTrust Bank by Duke Energy for $2.95 million in 2014.

At the time, Duke considered building an electrical substation at the site, along with two others, to meet higher demands for electricity in the downtown area. Residents in the area spoke out against it, saying it would harm the neighborhood while Duke called it a necessity to provide reliable power in the center of Asheville.

Duke ultimately did not build the substation at the site, moving forward with a location at the corner of Clingman and Patton avenues.

The area is no stranger to new development. This new proposal joins the 187-unit Avery approved by Asheville in March and the 80-unit Niche on Hilliard approved in October 2021 adjacent to the Hot Spot.

Sarah Honosky is the city government reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA TODAY Network.