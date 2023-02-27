Monday's Child: Christian, 11, loves being active, animals and helping in the kitchen

Christian, 11, loves being active.

Christian is a sweet boy of Caucasian descent who loves to be on the go. He loves doing anything outside and being active. Christian recently started gymnastics and loves learning new skills. He likes anything to do with cars and trucks. He is an animal lover, especially when it comes to dogs. He is always helping out in the kitchen with meal preparation or cleaning up. Christian hopes to become a firefighter or a veterinarian one day.

Christian enjoys attending school daily, where he receives some additional support. He is always working hard in class and is making progress. Christian has positive relationships with his teachers and his peers. He loves independent activities and spending one on one time with others.

Legally freed for adoption, Christian's adoption worker is seeking a two-parent family of any constellation who would be able to provide a loving home with consistency and routine. Christian does best when he knows what to expect and thrives with one-on-one attention. Christian has a younger sister and it will be important for him to maintain this connection.

Can I adopt?

If you’re at least 18 years old, have a stable source of income and room in your heart, you may be a perfect match to adopt a waiting child.

Adoptive parents can be single, married or partnered; experienced or not; renters or homeowners; LGBTQ+ singles and couples. As an adoptive parent, you won’t have to pay any fees; adoption from foster care is completely free in Massachusetts.

The process to adopt a child from foster care includes training, interviews and home visits to determine if adoption is right for you. These steps will help match you with a child or sibling group that your family will fit well with.

To learn more about adoption from foster care, call the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE) at (617) 964-6273 or go to mareinc.org.