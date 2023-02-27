Big Barlow's BBQ is back in business, opening Tuesday in Stafford

Smoked brisket, pork, chicken, ribs and sausage — plus classic barbecue sides — are back on the menu in Stafford Township, where Chris and Kaila Barlow are reopening their restaurant, Big Barlow's BBQ.

The 10-seat lunch and dinner restaurant, where they plan to offer takeout and delivery, opens Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 420 N. Main St. in the township's Manahawkin section. The eatery is a few miles from Barlow's prior location in Barnegat, which closed in summer 2021 due to, according to Chris Barlow, rising meat prices and staffing troubles among other reasons.

A longtime chef and pitmaster, Chris introduced diners to his cooking from behind the wheel of a mobile kitchen and smoker.

The menu at the new restaurant has been paired down to focus on smoked meats, Kaila said. There are platters, including individual-sized portions and one that feeds up to seven; sandwiches; sliders and tacos on a children's menu; and sides like macaroni and cheese, beans, macaroni salad and cornbread ($5 to $90).

Customers and family played a role in the couple deciding to reopen the restaurant, which has been in the works in Stafford's Young Plaza for nearly a year.

The business has been operating as a food truck and catering operation, and "people were always asking 'When are you reopening?' " Kaila said.

Go: Open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, 420 N. Main St., Manahawkin section of Stafford; 609-848-3338, facebook.com/bigbarlowsbbq.

Sarah Griesemer joined the USA TODAY NETWORK New Jersey in 2003 and has been writing all things food since 2014. Send restaurant tips to sgriesemer@gannettnj.com.