'Super proud of the guys': Shore basketball falls in sectional final to Eagle Academy

NEWARK – As top-seeded Eagle Academy celebrated on the court at Weequahic High School, Asan Jones’ score off an offensive rebound as he was falling to the floor in the final seconds sealing the victory, the disappointment was palpable as the Shore Regional players slowly formed a post-game handshake line.

But in a season that ended where only four other teams in school history have ventured over 63 years, falling 43-39 in the NJSIAA Central Group 1 championship game, there was also a feeling that this group of Blue Devils had more than distinguished itself as team that will be remembered.

“I am super proud of the guys,” said Shore head coach Erik Mazur. “This is my 23rd year as a coach and my 17th as a head coach (sixth at Shore), and this is not a typical every-year thing. I know that. This is a heck of a ride.

“The finality of it hits you. We came here to get a W. We felt pretty confidence.”

Despite 16 points by junior guard Alex George, Shore, within a point less than 10 seconds to play, was unable to overcome Eagle Academy’s athleticism, with seniors Tae’Jean Wilson and Marcus Blount pacing a balanced attack with 10 points apiece, while leading the charge at the defensive end.

The Blue Devils (21-6) had won 10 of 11 coming in, with the lone blemish coming in a 50-45 loss to Toms River North in the Shore Conference Tournament quarterfinals. They were looking for their first sectional title since 2015, and the third ever for the program.

Eagle Academy (25-5), winners of 12 of its last 13 games, advances to face South Group 1 winner Woodbury, which clobbered Burlington City, 74-46, in its final.

There were some would’ve-could’ve thoughts for Shore. For instance, they missed having this game at home by a single power point, instead having to play at Weequahic, which Eagle Academy, based in Newark, uses as its home court.

But in a season in which they had some big wins and some very good near misses, it’s hard to argue with this team’s performance, from opening the season with nine straight wins to advancing in the Shore Conference Tournament.

“We played some really good schools,” Mazur said. “We beat Middletown South by double digits a few weeks ago, and we beat Matawan in overtime. We could have, should have beaten (Toms River) North if we make some free throws late, and beat Brick Memorial, which was a borderline top 10 team all year. So we put ourselves in a position to get to this game and be ready.”

Dramatic finish

Shore battled right to the end, with George keeping them in the game and giving them a chance in the final minutes. His score on a tough drive with 1:38 to play pulled them within 38-37.

“He has gotten so much bigger and physically stronger,” Mazur said, “and this is his kind of game, getting to the rim. We just lacked one or two other guys who could do that.”

After a pair of free throws by Blount, senior Liam Gajewski answered with a score off a drive to make it a one-point game again.

Asan Jones sank one free throw to give Eagle Academy a 39-37 edge, before Jones made a steal and hit one free throw after he was fouled to give his team a 40-37 lead with 12.3 seconds left.

Brett Sweeney’s two free throws pulled Shore within a point, but after a quick foul, it was Blount sinking the first free throw, and Jones getting the rebound off the miss on the second free throw and scoring in the final seconds.

Solid start

It was Shore’s defense that dominated the first quarter, as the Blue Devils rode a pair of 3-pointers by Donovan Hughes to a 12-7 lead. But after George went to the bench with two fouls in the second quarter, Eagle Academy took control, going on a 5-0 run to take a 17-15 lead before George returned, immediately scoring on a drive to tie the game.

But it was Wilson, Eagle Academy’s leading scorer, who had the last word. After holding for the last shot for nearly 90 seconds, it was Wilson draining a 3-pointer from the corner at the buzzer, scoring eight points in the quarter to give his team a 20-17 lead at the break.

PREGAME

Can Shore basketball win state sectional title? 3 things to know vs. Eagle Academy

It was now or never for Shore Regional when it took the court at Donovan Catholic on Feb. 2, two days after a disappointing loss to Shore Conference C South division rival Ocean Township, the fourth in six games.

“That really got us grooving,” said Shore head coach Erik Mazur, whose team had already lost to Donovan Catholic at home. “A good win on the road – since then we’ve played really solid basketball.”

That’s an understatement.

The Blue Devils have won 10-of-11, with the only loss against Toms River North, 50-45, in the second round of the Shore Conference Tournament, after pulling off a road upset at Brick Memorial in the opener.

Now second-seeded Shore (21-5), winner of six straight, braces for Monday’s NJSIAA Central Group 1 final (5:30 p.m.) against top-seeded Eagle Academy (24-5), which is using Weequahic High School in Newark as its home court.

The Blue Devils are looking for their first sectional title since 2015, with an experienced, senior-heavy lineup having taken the program back to this point for the first time since.

But getting here has been a three-plus season building process.

Take last season, when the Blue Devils took it on the chin against some high-level competition, only to end up checking a lot of boxes in what became a stepping-stone campaign.

“We played some tough teams and hung with them, and it made us a better team in the long run,” Mazur said. “Our goals last year were that we wanted to try to get in the Shore Conference Tournament, which we did for the first time in seven years, since the 2015 team, and that was big. Then we got to the playoffs and got a home game and got a win for the first time since 2015.

“Then we had a disappointing loss on the road (to New Egypt) and that was an eye-opener as to what we had to do in the offseason to take the next step. The kids were really disappointed, because the expectation was to get to at least this point.”

Shore (21-5) has won six straight, including a 48-37 win over Point Beach in the semifinals, along with late-season wins over Middletown South and Matawan. They won nine straight to open the season, and had a three-point loss to Raritan, which opened the season 17-0.

1. Shore’s a veteran team

It's Shore’s experience that’s carried it to this point. Senior Liam Gajewski (12.2 ppg.) has been part of the rotation since he was a freshman, as has junior Alex George (13.7). Senior Brett Sweeney is a three-year starter and senior Donovan Hughes had 15 points in the semifinals, while senior Richie Studer, coming off an injury, was a starter last season. Along with players who have a ton of experience in Ben Levy and Joe Santi, the Blue Devils have seen a lot.

“They came in the day after the game, did a lot of shooting, we walked through some stuff," Mazur said. "Everyone was excited we won, it was a big step for us. And the older guys are such great leaders and said we’re not done yet. That was the mentality (Saturday). They’re not resting on the fact they got there. They’re confidence they can go in and play well.”

2. Eagle Academy is flying high

As experienced as Shore is, they face an Eagle Academy team that has won 11 of its last 12 games, and has as much experience as they have. Leading the veteran rotation is senior Tae’Jean Wilson (18.4 ppg), along with classmates Asan Jones (10.6 ppg), Marcus Blount (8.4 ppg.) and Choice Dousuah (8.4 ppg, 8.0 rpg). They beat Keyport, 51-47, in the semifinals.

“Their five guys are very tough,” Mazur said. “They’re a senior-laden team, very athletic, relentless on the glass, very aggressive offensively. The difference when they beat Keyport was they had a lot of second chances, a lot of put-backs. They defend hard, play some man, a little diamond press. Very, very sound. It will take a good effort on our part.”

3. What’s at stake?

With a victory, Shore would have just its third sectional title, with the first coming in 1967. And if the Blue Devils can survive and advance, they’ll face the winner of the South Group 1 final between Woodbury and Burlington City, which knocked off top-seeded Wildwood, on Wednesday at Brick Memorial.

The ultimate goal is the Group 2 championship game, which would be played on Saturday at Rutgers. Shore has never won a group title.

