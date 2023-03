MONTCO.Today

Philly May ‘Own’ the Cheesesteak, but Montco Versions Hold Up, Gaining Top Spot in Recent Rating By Christine Tarlecki, 7 days ago

By Christine Tarlecki, 7 days ago

Many Montgomery County spots made a 2020 list of 60 Philly cheesesteak favorites in the Philadelphia region, writes Jeff Belonger for myphillyalive.com. The list, ranked ...