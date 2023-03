itsecuritywire.com

Edgio Expands Edge Security With DDoS Scrubbing Technology & Enhanced Web Application & API Protection (WAAP) By ITsec Bureau, 7 days ago

Edgio, Inc. (Nasdaq: EGIO ), the platform of choice for speed, security and simplicity at the edge, today announced major enhancements to its security platform ...