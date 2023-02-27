Newcomerstown to improve three streets; ARTSNCT hosts March events

NEWCOMERSTOWN − Village Council has approved a $48,312 contract with Verdantas Engineers for engineering services to improve Cross, Bridge and Nugent streets.

The project includes milling, and work on manhole valve boxes and storm water catch basins.

Council also approved a $49,900 contract with Verdantas for engineering to extend Enterprise Drive at the Industrial Park for 120 feet.

More Newcomerstown news:Meet William Dakin, a Newcomerstown grad studying in Cairo

More Newcomerstown news:Mayor asks council to create village fire department

In other action, council:

Paid $16,500 for a new fogger machine.

Discussed putting the question of whether fluoride should be in the village water supply on the ballot. A petition must be completed, followed by three readings of a resolution. There was much discussion about the procedure of removing flouride and “rights as Americans.”

ARTSNCT events

Upcoming events being hosted by ARTSNCT, Newcomerstown’s nonprofit community arts center, will include:

Saturday, 2 to 4 p.m.: Exhibition of artwork from Newcomerstown students.

March 16, 6 p.m.: A “Feud” game based on the television show Family Feud.

March 18, 2 p.m.: Free community concert at the Middle School, featuring the New Philadelphia High School Guitar Ensemble.

March 23, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.: After-Hours with food, beverages and live entertainment.

May 12 to 13, 6:30 p.m.: “Love Letters,” a Black Box Ensemble Theatre Production featuring Elizabeth Thomakos and Bart Harmon; free and open to the public.

June 10, 1 to 4 p.m.: Cruise-in (location moved to Main Street), open to any type of vehicle; registration is $5 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; dash plaques to first 50 registrants; live entertainment.

Sept. 9, 1 to 4 p.m.: Annual Car Show (location moved to Main Street) open to any type of vehicle; live entertainment, food, prizes; registration is $10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; dash plaques to first 50 registrants.

There will also be free arts and crafts programs for students from 10:30 a.m. to noon on the following dates: June 17 and 24; July 8, 15, 22 and 19; and Aug. 12 and 26.

ARTSNCT is located at 304 S. College St. For more information, call 740-575-5710.

Donuts with Dudettes

The West School will host the mothers, grandmothers, aunts or another special adult for a series of breakfasts together with students from 7:45 to 8:15 a.m. each day at the West School cafeteria.

March 6: Second grade and Rachelle Lefler’s class.

March 7: Preschool and third grades.

March 8: Preschool and fourth grades.

March 9: Fifth grade.

The cost is $3 for the adults. The Book Fair will be open in the West School Library at the same time.

Library event

The Newcomerstown Public Library will have “Make-N-Take” events from 10 a.m. to noon March 21 and from 1 to 3 p.m. March 22. To sign up, call 740-498-8228.

To submit an item for “In The News,” email the information to rbooth7747@gmail.com.