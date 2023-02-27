Meet Mount Union's 14th president: Greg King

Greg King was the first Mount Union graduate to participate in the Wayne Manzilla Diversity Internship program.

King has spent more than 30 years in various roles at Mount Union.

King will become the first Black president in the instutution's 177-year history.

ALLIANCE – As a senior at the University of Mount Union, Greg King figured he’d go into banking or insurance after he graduated in 1989.

“But the world had something else in mind,” said King, who earned bachelor’s degrees in business administration and sports management.

Harold Kolenbrander, then Mount Union’s president, asked King to stay at Mount Union and work as its first Wayne Manzilla Diversity Internship program intern. Kolenbrander started the internship, named after Mount Union’s first African American graduate, to help diversify Mount Union’s staff after it struggled to recruit minority candidates from outside the college.

As an incentive, Mount Union agreed to pay for King to pursue his master’s degree, which he did at the same time as his internship.

“Greg was a bright young student, clearly a leader,” recalled Kolenbrander, now 84 years old and an author. “We said let’s start with him. Let’s see if he’s interested and obviously he was.”

The internship program exposed King to the administrative side of Mount Union, including jobs in admissions, financial aid and student affairs that King didn't even know existed.

“The internship position really opened my eyes to a career in higher education," he said.

On Wednesday, King will become the 14th president of the university where he has spent his career. He also will be the first president of color in Mount Union’s 177-year history.

“To start in that (diversity internship) program as the first and now to the first African American president, the symmetry is not lost on me,” said King, who earned his master’s degree in higher education administration from Kent State University in 1993. “It’s meaningful.”

Here are five things to know about Mount Union’s new president:

1. Basketball attracted Greg King to Mount Union

King’s father, Warren S. King, graduated from Mount Union in 1956, so Greg King had heard of the private university while growing up in Bedford.

But it was the Mount Union men’s basketball team that ultimately lured the 1995 Bedford High School graduate to campus. After two basketball seasons that King would rather forget, he decided to quit basketball – but chose to stay at Mount Union.

“It was the institution,” King said about why he stayed. “It was being involved on campus, being involved in the Black Student Union and taking up leadership roles there. It was getting the opportunity to know my faculty members really well. I felt good about being here at that point."

2. King has spent his career building relationships

King credits his first job as an admissions counselor at Mount Union for helping him hone his communication skills as he visited high schools throughout the state to recruit students to come for a campus visit.

He has strengthened those skills as he’s worked in positions of increasing responsibility, including assistant director of admissions, director of admissions, director of minority affairs, and associate vice president.

In 2008, he was appointed the vice president for advancement, where he led the university’s fundraising activities by building relationships with alumni and other potential donors.

During King’s tenure, Mount Union completed three multimillion-dollar fundraising campaigns that exceeded their goals and has grown its endowment to $150 million.

3. King helped reserve Mount Union’s declining enrollment

In 2021, King also took on the role of interim vice president for enrollment services, where he was tasked with stabilizing enrollment.

Through rebuilding the admission team and returning to the fundamentals of recruiting and retaining students, Mount Union turned around a three-year declining enrollment with a 12% increase in the new student class in one year.

4. He'll be off and running

Among his first duties as president will be to fill three critical leadership roles.

King’s move into the president’s position will leave open the jobs of vice president for advancement and vice president for enrollment services. The role of vice president of academic affairs is being filled on an interim basis by two people.

“I think it’s a great opportunity. Moving forward, we need stability in those areas,” said King, who is Mount Union’s fourth president since 2015. He intends to announce his picks for the advancement and enrollment leaders within a week.

5. Increasing Mount Union's diversity will be among King's goals

King wants to create more opportunities for people of color and other marginalized groups. University data shows that 78% of Mount Union’s 2,128 students, 90% of its 127 full-time faculty and 89% of its 233 full-time staff are white.

“I absolutely recognize the significance of what it means to be the first African American president," he said. "There is a lot of pride in that. I am incredibly proud of that. But also I’m not satisfied. There are more opportunities that we need to provide for folks.

"I need to be cognizant of doing things the right way to help pave the way for others to be able to step into these roles when the time is right for them to do so, when they are prepared.”

How you can meet the president

Students will be able to meet King at a meet-and-greet event Wednesday. Community members are invited to meet him and his wife, Callie, who is a 2009 Mount Union graduate, from 4 to 6 p.m. April 5 at the Haupt House on Union Avenue. Reservations are required by March 29 and can be made by sending an email to Tara Canestraro at canestta@mountunion.edu.

