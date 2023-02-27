Washington High School construction trade students, Massillon Fire team up for training

Washington High School construction trade students constructed a floor used for training by Massillon firefighters.

The students visited the station to see the prop used during training.

Massillon Fire Chief Matt Heck said the students are great firefighting candidates because of their background in construction.

MASSILLON — With a few smacks of a sledgehammer, city firefighters broke through a floor to reach a fire festering in a basement.

This wasn't a real fire. It was a training exercise using a piercing nozzle, a tool used to bring water to a space that is difficult to access.

Training is nothing new for firefighters. But Wednesday's training was different. The department had special guests who helped make the training possible.

Seniors in Washington High School's construction trades program visited the fire station on Erie Street S to get a firsthand look at a floor prop they built for the firefighters to use during the training.

Assistant Fire Chief Vince Spicocchi: 'Kill two birds with one stone'

Assistant Chief Vince Spicocchi reached out to construction trades instructor Jason Werstler with the idea.

"I thought we could kill two birds with one stone," Spicocchi said. "We got flooring props and they got some experience."

Werstler didn't hesitate. His students had already constructed floors. All Werstler had to do was give the students the dimensions and they took care of the rest.

A portion of the simulated floor was constructed with compressed flakes of wood and resin, known as OSB, while the other half was constructed with plywood.

The training simulated a basement on fire beneath the flooring that could not be accessed. By using the piercing tool, firefighters were able to gain access to the lower level and deliver water to extinguish the flames.

The OSB, used in new construction, is lightweight and inexpensive and was easily accessed by the crew. The plywood side, which is found in older homes, was much harder to break through.

Spicocchi pointed out the city has both older homes and new construction.

Washington High School students enjoy giving back to the community

Student Aiden Hood was excited to see the training. He was glad they could give back to the community by helping the firefighters be prepared for emergencies.

While visiting the station, the students got a look at firetrucks and the tools carried on the vehicles, as well as chatted with Fire Chief Matt Heck about the job and how they are great candidates for the fire service because of their background in construction.

