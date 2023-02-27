E.E. Smith basketball's Malik Brunson wins 910Preps Athlete of the Week vote

E.E. Smith basketball' s Malik Brunson is the latest 910Preps Athlete of the Week.

Brunson had 18 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals against First Flight in the third round of the NCHSAA playoffs. The senior has helped the second-seeded Golden Bulls (26-3) advance to the East Regional final for the first time since 2000.

More than 11,500 votes were recorded in the latest 910Preps Athlete of the Week poll. Brunson picked up 3,717 votes to edge out fellow E.E. Smith athlete Anaya Hall (3,587 votes) for top honors.

Our weekly top performers list and athlete of the week nominees are compiled by information provided to the Fayetteville Observer by coaches, athletic directors or team statisticians through emails, MaxPreps or mentioning @RoddBaxley in game results and highlights posted to Twitter.

Here’s a look at the other finalists for the week of Feb. 20-25, 2022.

Jayda Angel, Cape Fear: The junior had 37 points in a 59-46 win against Western Alamance. Angel had 29 points, six assists and six steals in a 79-41 win against West Brunswick. She had 38 points, seven steals, six rebounds and four assists in a 75-49 win against Southern Wayne.

Anaya Hall, E.E. Smith: The senior had 15 points and 10 rebounds in an 82-47 win against Scotland in the third round. She had 10 points and six rebounds in a 62-21 win against Union Pines in the first round.

Harmony Martin, Terry Sanford: The senior had 23 points in a 64-33 win against Eastern Alamance in the first round. She had 12 points and five steals against South Central in the third round.

