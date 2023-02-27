Shelby man sets out to hike the Appalachian Trail

For the next five months, Aron Goss will be living, walking and breathing the Appalachian Trail.

The Shelby man set out Thursday on his mission to tackle the 2,198 mile path that will take him from the southern terminus in Georgia all the way north to Mt. Katahdin in Maine.

Goss started out on the eight mile approach trail which will take him to the AT and then on through 14 states.

“My goal is to complete it in five months,” Goss said.

Goss recently talked about the bucket list trip on Sandy Carlton’s podcast, Big Sound Small Town. Goss talked about encountering bears on the trail, what food and gear he’ll be bringing, the route he’ll take and more.

He said he intends to vlog daily and post to his YouTube channel so people can follow along with his journey.

The idea for the hike is something that’s been at the back of his mind for a long time, but it wasn’t until last year that the dream began to become a reality.

“I started watching other hikers on YouTube,” he said. “I backpacked in college right after I graduated, and even as a young kid my dad took me so I always had a love of it and always thought about hiking the AT, but then we started watching some YouTubers doing the AT and it re-sparked it for me.”

Last June he started talking to his wife, Jenny, about his dream.

“I think I want to do that in about five years or so, when I retire,” he told her. “She was like, ‘Why wait five years? You should do it now.’”

With the support of his family, he submitted his notice at his job and began planning his trip and acquiring gear.

“All my backpacking gear was older and heavier,” he said. “I did a lot of research and looked at reviews and what other people are doing and what other successful through-hikers are doing and recommended. I purchased a new tent, sleep system, cook system, water filter, everything.”

He said the weight of a pack is often directly proportional to someone’s success in completing the entire trail, so he’s keeping his pack as light as possible. He plans to carry around three and a half days worth of food at a time and will resupply when he comes to towns.

He said he has registered his hike, which is not required, but it is recommended. He has a numbered tag that will hang from his backpack that identifies him as a through-hiker.

Goss said there are around 360 people who have already set out this year on a through-hike.

For the first leg of the hike on the approach trail, his wife Jenny and a family friend will accompany him before he sets off alone into the woods. Although with around 15 people starting out a day, he won’t lack for company.

His goal is to start off with around 10 miles a day and work his way up to 15 once he gets his trail legs built up. Goss said he’s been working full time up until his departure date so he hasn’t been able to do any long hikes in preparation for his attempt, but he has completed the 30-mile Art Loeb trail in Pisgah National Forest and been doing strength training and riding his Peloton.

“I’ll definitely hike myself into true trail shape. They say that the mental aspect is really the hardest,” he said.

It’s tradition to be assigned a trail name while through-hiking, and Goss said he’s already got one selected.

“My trail name right now is OG hikes,” he said, “Old Goss. That’s what I’m starting out with.”

He said he is excited, anxious and nervous.

“The nerves are really just the unknown,” he said. “Also I don't want to let people down or myself down. I want to be able to do this. There's a lot of emotions really.”

He said he’s grateful for family support and the encouragement from his local community and other hikers.

His main goal, he said, is to have an adventure.

“I want to have stories to tell my kids and grandkids,” he said.

Goss said people can follow along on his journey on his YouTube channel, under his name Aron Goss, his Facebook or Instagram.

He hopes to do short, daily videos from the trail showing trail views, some of camp life, and just what he experiences on a daily basis.

And then, sometime in August, he hopes to be standing on Mt. Katahdin with the adventure of a lifetime behind him.