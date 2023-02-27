Do You Really Need a $1 Million Nest Egg to Retire?

It's fair to assume that you'll need a decent chunk of money in personal savings to retire in a comfortable manner. To put it another way, retiring on Social Security alone is not a good idea.

If we're lucky, and Social Security benefits aren't cut, you can expect them to replace about 40% of your pre-retirement income. But if you retire on those benefits alone, it will be akin to taking a 60% pay cut. And that may not be ideal.

As such, it's a great idea to push yourself to build as much retirement savings as you can. But just how much money do you need to sock away?

A recent survey by Western & Southern Financial Group found that Americans think they'll need an average $1,027,501 to retire. But should you be aiming for a $1 million nest egg? And what if that's just not doable?

It's really just a random number

You'll often hear $1 million tossed around as a magic retirement savings figure. But the reality is that fixating on that number isn't going to serve you well.

The reason? If you plan to live an extravagant lifestyle as a retiree, then you might fall short with only $1 million in savings. And if you plan to live frugally, you might get by quite nicely on a nest egg worth $300,000. So instead of fixating on $1 million as the ultimate retirement savings target, think about your personal needs and ask yourself questions like:

Where will I live? If it's a relatively inexpensive part of the country, you may not need as much income?

If it's a relatively inexpensive part of the country, you may not need as much income? What sort of home will I live in? Downsizing could cut your costs substantially.

Downsizing could cut your costs substantially. How will I spend my days? Traveling the globe is apt to cost more money than pursuing hobbies close to home, volunteering, and spending more time with family.

Traveling the globe is apt to cost more money than pursuing hobbies close to home, volunteering, and spending more time with family. Am I looking to work at all? There can be benefits to holding down a job in retirement beyond just the paycheck, but also, if you're earning some money, it makes you less reliant on the funds you have saved.

There can be benefits to holding down a job in retirement beyond just the paycheck, but also, if you're earning some money, it makes you less reliant on the funds you have saved. How's my health? If your health is solid, you not have to spend as much money on healthcare costs as someone who already has a host of known medical issues.

Setting a retirement savings goal is something each and every person should do on an individual level. And so rather than focus on $1 million, figure out what your financial needs look like. You may find that your personal target should look very different for one reason or another.

Is a $1 million savings balance doable?

If you commit to saving for retirement early on and spend many years funding your nest egg, then yes, you can turn a series of modest contributions into $1 million. Socking away a mere $300 a month over 42 years will leave you with over $1 million if your investments generate an average annual 8% return, which is a bit below the stock market's average.

At the end of the day, you may decide that you do, in fact, need $1 million to pull off your dream retirement. But don't assume that's the optimal savings target for you.

