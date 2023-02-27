Upstate Parent March 2023 Calendar: Things to do for kids and parents

Find weekly updates and highlights online at upstateparent.com. Send your organization’s family events to chris@worthyplace.com.

March 1 – 31

Upstate International Month includes a wide variety of internationally themed public events, including colorful international parties, art receptions, theater performances, film screenings, global education programs, and opportunities to experience culture and culinary creations from around the world. Learn more at upstateinternational.org/calendar.

Wednesday, March 1

Teen Pop Culture: Korean is at 4 p.m. at the Boiling Springs Library. Ages 12 – 18. For details, visit spartanburglibraries.org.

“BEETLEJUICE” the Broadway musical is presented at 7:30 p.m. at the Peace Center. For content advisory and ticket information, visit peacecenter.org.

Thursday, March 2

Riverbanks Zoo and Garden in Columbia opens its Darnall W. and Susan F. Boyd Aquarium & Reptile Conservation Center today. Guests will be able to explore temperate and tropical forests, trek through the desert and wind their way from land to sea in an immersive journey with new discoveries around every turn. The project features conservation labs a new desert biome, floor-to-ceiling views of reptilian residents, a wall of moon jellies and more. For tickets and details, visit riverbanks.org.

“BEETLEJUICE” the Broadway musical is presented at 7:30 p.m. at the Peace Center. For content advisory and ticket information, visit peacecenter.org.

Friday, March 3

Italian Renaissance Alive opens at Biltmore Estate. The multi-sensory experience immerses guests in the beauty and brilliance of the greatest artistic period in history as it comes to life all around you. Large-scale projections with 360-degree views set to a powerful operatic score tell the story of artists and the time periods within which they lived. Italian Renaissance Alive features Michelangelo, Da Vinci, Raphael, Botticelli, Caravaggio and more. It continues through Jan. 7, 2024. For details and ticket information, visit biltmore.com/things-to-do/events/italian-renaissance-alive.

Zoo Tots: Jumping Through the Jungle for ages 2 – 4 is at the Greenville Zoo. For details and registration, visit greenvillezoo.com.

The Science of Soaring: An Elementary Study of Flight Science for ages 5 and older is 9 a.m. – noon at TR Makers Co. During this half-day class each student will receive a course booklet to help with exploration of this subject and create 2-3 works of art. For more information and registration, visit trmakersco.org/product/msall-s23-k4.

First Friday programs are 1:30 – 4:30 at Roper Mountain Science Center. For details, visit ropermountain.org.

The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show is presented at 7 p.m. at South Carolina Children’s Theatre. For details and tickets, visit scchildrenstheatre.org/the-very-hungry-caterpillar-show.

Disney’s “The Lion King JR” is presented by the Greer Children’s Theatre at 7 p.m. at the Cannon Centre. Tickets are $15 each, reserved seating. For show tickets and details, visit greerculturalarts.com.

Starry Nights programs are at Roper Mountain Science Center. “Big Bird’s Adventure: One World, One Sky” is at 4:30 p.m., “The Little Star that Could” is at 6 p.m. and “Eclipse: The Sun Revealed” is at 7:30 p.m. Advance ticket purchases are required. For details, visit ropermountain.org.

“BEETLEJUICE” the Broadway musical is presented at 8 p.m. at the Peace Center. For content advisory and ticket information, visit peacecenter.org.

Saturday, March 4

Zoo Tots: Jumping Through the Jungle for ages 2 – 4 is at the Greenville Zoo. For details and registration, visit greenvillezoo.com.

Climb the Ridge (trail race and kids’ run) is at Pleasant Ridge Park. Visit greenvillerec.com.

Lollipops Concert: Moses Goes to a Concert is at 10 a.m. at the Hughes Main Library and at 11:30 a.m. at the Greer Branch Library. This story-based performance is presented by American Sign Language interpreters and Greenville Symphony percussion. Best for ages 3 – 8. Visit greenvillelibrary.org.

The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show is presented at 10:30 a.m., 2 and 4:30 p.m. at South Carolina Children’s Theatre. For details and tickets, visit scchildrenstheatre.org/the-very-hungry-caterpillar-show.

Jakku Junkyard is at 11:30 a.m. at the Hughes Main Library. Use up-cycled material to create a Star Wars inspired drone. Ages 9 – 14. Visit greenvillelibrary.org.

Disney’s “The Lion King JR” is presented by the Greer Children’s Theatre at 2 and 7 p.m. at the Cannon Centre. Tickets are $15 each, reserved seating. Scout Day for Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts is March 4, following the 7 p.m. performance. For Scout Day information, call 864-848-5383 or email artscouncil@cityofgreer.org. For show tickets and details, visit greerculturalarts.com.

“BEETLEJUICE” the Broadway musical is presented at 2 and 8 p.m. at the Peace Center. For content advisory and ticket information, visit peacecenter.org.

Sunday, March 5

The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show is presented at 2 and 4:30 p.m. at South Carolina Children’s Theatre. For details and tickets, visit scchildrenstheatre.org/the-very-hungry-caterpillar-show.

Disney’s “The Lion King JR” is presented by the Greer Children’s Theatre at 2 p.m. at the Cannon Centre. Tickets are $15 each, reserved seating. For show tickets and details, visit greerculturalarts.com.

“BEETLEJUICE” the Broadway musical is presented at 1 and 6:30 p.m. at the Peace Center. For content advisory and ticket information, visit peacecenter.org.

Carolina Youth Symphony’s Winter Concerto Concert is at 4 p.m. at McAlister Auditorium at Furman University. Tickets may be purchased online or at the door. For details, visit carolinayouthsymphony.org.

Monday, March 6

Governor’s School Presents: SCAEA Youth Art Month Exhibition 1:30 – 4:30 p.m. through March 11 at the Lipscomb Gallery at the SC Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities. This event is free and open to the public. Visit scgsah.org.

Mini Makers: Bead Animal Keychains is at 4 p.m. at the Boiling Springs Library. Ages 6 – 12. For details, visit spartanburglibraries.org.

Teens Make: Bad Art at 4 p.m. at the Middle Tyger Library. Ages 12 – 18. For details, visit spartanburglibraries.org.

Mini Makers: Perler Beads is at 4:30 p.m. at the Cyrill-Westside Library. Ages 6 – 12. For details, visit spartanburglibraries.org.

Tuesday, March 7

Mini Makers: Rhythm Makers for ages 2 – 5 is at 9 a.m. at TR Makers Co. Discover how different rhythms can tell a story, show feeling or just help you to wiggle and move. Class includes free play and an interactive arts experience. For more information and registration, visit trmakersco.org/product/mm-s23-k5.

Tell Me About It Tuesday: Siamangs is at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at the Greenville Zoo. Included with admission. For details, visit greenvillezoo.com.

Mini Makers: Silent Library is at 4 p.m. at the Woodruff Library. Ages 6 – 12. For details, visit spartanburglibraries.org.

Thursday, March 9

Mini Makers: Leprechaun Trap is at 4 p.m. at the Inman Library. Ages 6 – 12. For details, visit spartanburglibraries.org.

The Young (and not-so-young) Person’s Guide to the Orchestra is at 4 p.m. at Tryon Fine Arts Center. Learn online or in person from Clarinetist Igor Begelman. For tickets, visit tryonarts.org/events.

Mini Makers: March Madness is at 6:30 p.m. at the Cyrill-Westside Library. Ages 6 – 12. For details, visit spartanburglibraries.org.

Governor’s School Presents: Studio IV Spring Drama Production through March 12 at the SC Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities’ Sakas Theater. Drama Seniors will create and present a fully student-devised production. This event is free and open to the public. Reserve tickets at ticketsource.us/scgsah.

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits play at 7:05 p.m. at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. For tickets and details, visit bonsecoursarena.com.

Governor’s School Presents: Vocal Cabaret at 7:30 p.m. at the Smith Recital Hall on the SC Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities campus. This event is free and open to the public. For details, visit scgsah.org.

Friday, March 10

The Science of Soaring: An Elementary Study of Flight Science for ages 5 and older is 9 a.m. – noon at TR Makers Co. During this half-day class each student will receive a course booklet to help with exploration of this subject and create 2-3 works of art. For more information and registration, visit trmakersco.org/product/msall-s23-k4.

LEGO Challenge is at 4 p.m. at the Spartanburg Main Library. Ages 6 – 12. For details, visit spartanburglibraries.org.

Mini Makers: Space Crafts is at 4 p.m. at the Middle Tyger Library. Ages 6 – 12. For details, visit spartanburglibraries.org.

Starry Nights programs are at Roper Mountain Science Center. “Big Bird’s Adventure: One World, One Sky” is at 4:30 p.m., “The Little Star that Could” is at 6 p.m. and “Eclipse: The Sun Revealed” is at 7:30 p.m. Advance ticket purchases are required. For details, visit ropermountain.org.

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits play at 7:05 p.m. at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. For tickets and details, visit bonsecoursarena.com.

Saturday, March 11

Opening day – The Book Nook opens today at TCMU-Greenville. This whimsical space will transport young readers into a fantastic magical forest, complete with tree-like bookshelves, reading nooks and an imaginary fireplace. The space will house a large assortment of books, allowing children to read independently or with their caregivers. Today’s events feature local authors and literary themed programming, and children who attend today will be given a free book, donated by Greenville County First Steps, while supplies last. Families are also invited to bring lightly used books to donate to Books for Boos, a community literacy effort founded by Dr. Manisha Shanbhag. For details, visit tcmupstate.org.

Mini Makers: Rhythm Makers for ages 2 – 5 is at 9 a.m. at TR Makers Co. Discover how different rhythms can tell a story, show feeling or just help you to wiggle and move. Class includes free play and an interactive arts experience. For more information and registration, visit trmakersco.org/product/mm-s23-k5.

Story Time Ballet: Ella Bella Ballerina and Swan Lake is at 10 a.m. at the Five Forks Branch Library and at 11:30 a.m. at the Hughes Main Library. This story-based performance features dancers from the International Ballet. Best for ages 3 and older. Visit greenvillelibrary.org.

The 2023 Greenville St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival are in Downtown Greenville. The parade is at 9 a.m. on Main Street. The festival is 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. at NOMA Square. For details, visit gvlstpatricks.com.

Science Saturday: Communicating with Chemicals for ages 5 – 7 is at 10 a.m. at the Greenville Zoo. For details and registration, visit greenvillezoo.com.

Toddler Time is at 10:30 a.m. at the Upcountry History Museum. Explore the music and photography of Kenny Rogers. For details and registration, visit upcountryhistory.org.

The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show is presented at noon, 2 and 4:30 p.m. at South Carolina Children’s Theatre. For details and tickets, visit scchildrenstheatre.org/the-very-hungry-caterpillar-show.

Woven Works – Family Funday drop-in workshop is 1 – 4 p.m. at Spartanburg Art Museum. For details and registration, visit spartanburgartmuseum.org.

A Wetland Walkabout is 1 – 3 p.m. at Conestee Nature Preserve. For details and registration, visit conesteepreserve.org/events.

Carolina Ballet Theatre presents Empowering Women, a community outreach performance benefiting Jasmine Road, at 7 p.m. at the Dance Arts Greenville Black Box Theatre. For tickets and details, visit eventbrite.com/e/carolina-ballet-theatre-presents-empowering-women-tickets-520060634357.

Sunday, March 12

The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show is presented at 2 and 4:30 p.m. at South Carolina Children’s Theatre. For details and tickets, visit scchildrenstheatre.org/the-very-hungry-caterpillar-show.

Monday, March 13

Jakku Junkyard is at 3:30 p.m. at the Berea Branch Library. Use up-cycled material to create a Star Wars inspired drone. Ages 9 – 14. Visit greenvillelibrary.org.

Mini Makers: Book Making is at 4:30 p.m. at the Cowpens Library. For details, visit spartanburglibraries.org.

Tuesday, March 14

Tell Me About It Tuesday: Pollinator Garden is at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at the Greenville Zoo. Included with admission. For details, visit greenvillezoo.com.

Once Upon An Orchestra presents “Ferdinand the Bull” by Munro Leaf at 11 a.m. in the lobby at South Carolina Children’s Theatre. The event, in collaboration with the Greenville Symphony Orchestra, is free and recommended for grades K3 – 5. Reservations are not required. For details, visit scchildrenstheatre.org/once-upon-an-orchestra.

Pi Day with Blue Moon Specialty Foods, benefiting Spartanburg Science Center, is 3 – 7 p.m. For tickets and details, visit spartanburgsciencecenter.org/support.

A Pi Day Party, benefiting Roper Mountain Science Center, is 6 – 8 p.m. at the Roper Mountain Science Center Environmental Science Building. For tickets and details, visit ropermountain.org.

The 41st Annual Spring Sing, sponsored by The Rotary Club of Pleasantburg and Greenville County Schools, is at 7:30 p.m. at the Peace Center. For details, visit peacecenter.org.

Governor’s School Wind Ensemble & Concertato String Orchestra Concert is at 7:30 p.m. at the Peace Center’s Gunter Theater. This event is free and open to the public. Reserve tickets at peacecenter.org.

Wednesday, March 15

TAG (Teen Advisory Group) meets at 4:30 p.m. online and at the Spartanburg Main Library. Ages 12 – 18. For details, visit spartanburglibraries.org.

Thursday, March 16

Third Thursday: H2O themed programs are 1:30 – 4:30 at Roper Mountain Science Center. For details and tickets, visit ropermountain.org.

Mini Makers: Leprechaun Trap is at 6:30 p.m. at the Cyrill-Westside Library. Ages 6 – 12. For details, visit spartanburglibraries.org.

Friday, March 17

A Workday Workshop for grades K5 – 5 is 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at South Carolina Children’s Theatre. For details and registration, visit scchildrenstheatre.org.

Stay & Play for ages 2 – 6 is at 10:30 a.m. at the Taylors Branch Library. Build Kindergarten readiness skills at this drop-in event. For details, visit greenvillelibrary.org.

Drumming Up Awareness is noon – 1 p.m. at the Peace Center Plaza. Thrive Upstate (Greenville County Disabilities and Special Needs Board) celebrates Disability Awareness Month in partnership with DRUM Percussion Studio. drumABILITY will perform in this free event designed to promote a culture of inclusion for individuals with disabilities and special needs. Visit thriveupstate.org.

Teen Board Game Party is at 3 p.m. at the Spartanburg Main Library. Ages 12 – 18. For details, visit spartanburglibraries.org.

Starry Nights programs are at Roper Mountain Science Center. “Big Bird’s Adventure: One World, One Sky” is at 4:30 p.m., “The Little Star that Could” is at 6 p.m. and “Eclipse: The Sun Revealed” is at 7:30 p.m. Advance ticket purchases are required. For details, visit ropermountain.org.

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits play at 7:05 p.m. at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. For tickets and details, visit bonsecoursarena.com.

Saturday, March 18

Tryon Super Saturday: Family Theater Festival is on Melrose Avenue in Tryon, North Carolina. For details and tickets, visit tryonarts.org/events.

BellFest 2023 is 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Devils Fork State Park. For details, visit friendsofjocassee.org.

Free Family Day is 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Spartanburg Science Center. For details, visit spartanburgsciencecenter.org.

Monday, March 20

Art Adventures: Terracotta Pot Painting is at 4 p.m. at the Boiling Springs Library. Ages 6 – 12. For details, visit spartanburglibraries.org.

Mini Makers: Sprout House is at 4 p.m. at the Pacolet Library. Ages 6 – 12. For details, visit spartanburglibraries.org.

Teens Make: Slime at 4 p.m. at the Landrum Library. Ages 12 – 18. For details, visit spartanburglibraries.org.

Mini Makers: Paint a Pot is at 4:30 p.m. at the Cyrill-Westside Library. Ages 6 – 12. For details, visit spartanburglibraries.org.

Teens Make: Clay Jewelry at 6:30 p.m. at the Cyrill-Westside Library. Ages 12 – 18. For details, visit spartanburglibraries.org.

Tuesday, March 21

Mini Makers: Home Sweet Home for ages 2 – 5 is at 9 a.m. at TR Makers Co. Come play in the Makerhood houses. Decorate, clean and care for the people and animals that live in them. For more information and registration, visit trmakersco.org/product/mm-s23-k6.

Tell Me About It Tuesday: Eurasian Eagle Owl is at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at the Greenville Zoo. Included with admission. For details, visit greenvillezoo.com.

Toddler Time is at 10:30 a.m. at the Upcountry History Museum. Explore the music and photography of Kenny Rogers. For details and registration, visit upcountryhistory.org.

Stay & Play for ages 2 – 6 is at 10:30 a.m. at the Hughes Main Library. Build Kindergarten readiness skills at this drop-in event. For details, visit greenvillelibrary.org.

LEGO Challenge is at 3:30 p.m. at the Chesnee Library. Ages 6 – 12. For details, visit spartanburglibraries.org.

LEGO Club is at 3:30 p.m. at the Landrum Library. Ages 2 – 12. For details, visit spartanburglibraries.org.

Thursday, March 23

Teens Play: Minecraft at 4:30 p.m. at the Spartanburg Main Library. Ages 12 – 18. For details, visit spartanburglibraries.org.

Domino Chain Challenge is at 6:30 p.m. at the Cyrill-Westside Library. For details, visit spartanburglibraries.org.

Friday, March 24

Outdoor Spring Story Time is at 10 a.m. on the front lawn at the Hughes Main Library. Ages 5 and younger. For details, including rain plans, visit greenvillelibrary.org.

Jurassic Quest is open noon – 8 p.m. at the Greenville Convention Center. General admission and kids’ unlimited access tickets are available. Admission is free for children younger than 2. For tickets and details, visit jurassicquest.com/upcoming-events.

Saturday, March 25

Jurassic Quest is open 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. at the Greenville Convention Center. General admission and kids’ unlimited access tickets are available. Admission is free for children younger than 2. For tickets and details, visit jurassicquest.com/upcoming-events.

Zookeeping Kids – “Lions and Tigers and Bears, Oh My!” for ages 8 – 11 is 10 a.m. – noon at the Greenville Zoo. The cost is $20 each for members and $30 each for nonmembers. Experience what it is like to work at a zoo. For details and registration, visit greenvillezoo.com.

Family Fun Day – Works by Warhol is 10 a.m. – noon at the Upcountry History Museum. The event includes guided exhibit tours, group story times, games, and craft stations. Register online at www.upcountryhistory.org/event/family-fun-day-27.

Teen Play: Bingo at 3 p.m. at the Spartanburg Main Library. Ages 12 – 18. For details, visit spartanburglibraries.org.

Sunday, March 26

Jurassic Quest is open 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. at the Greenville Convention Center. General admission and kids’ unlimited access tickets are available. Admission is free for children younger than 2. For tickets and details, visit jurassicquest.com/upcoming-events.

Monday, March 27

Just Say Something’s 35th Annual Red Ribbon Classic Golf Tournament is at the Thornblade Club. For details and registration, visit justsaysomethingsc.org/red-ribbon-classic-2023.

Family LEGOs and More is at 4 p.m. at the Woodruff Library. For details, visit spartanburglibraries.org.

Tuesday, March 28

Tell Me A Story Theatre – “Go to Sleep in Your Own Bed” is at 9:45 and 11 a.m. at South Carolina Children’s Theatre in the lobby. This event is for pre-K – early elementary ages. Admission is free. The parking lot fee is waived. Material often includes audience participation or simple interaction and will last no longer than 30 minutes. Reservations are not required. Visit scchildrenstheatre.org/tell-me-a-story-theatre-2.

Tell Me About It Tuesday: Harris’s Hawk is at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at the Greenville Zoo. Included with admission. For details, visit greenvillezoo.com.

Mini Makers: Firefly Suncatchers is at 4 p.m. at the Woodruff Library. Ages 6 – 12. For details, visit spartanburglibraries.org.

Teens Watch: “Enola Holmes” at 4:30 p.m. at the Spartanburg Main Library. Ages 12 – 18. For details, visit spartanburglibraries.org.

Thursday, March 30

Teens Play: Bean Bag Target Toss at 4:30 p.m. at the Cowpens Library. Ages 12 – 18. For details, visit spartanburglibraries.org.

Family Craft Night: Shapes is 5 – 7 p.m. (drop in) at the Five Forks Branch Library. Visit greenvillelibrary.org.

Mini Makers: Spring Holidays is at 6:30 p.m. at the Cyrill-Westside Library. Bring a change of clothes for a Holi color powder observance. It might get messy. For details, visit spartanburglibraries.org.

Friday, March 31

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits play at 7:05 p.m. at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. For tickets and details, visit bonsecoursarena.com.

“CATS: Young Actors Edition” is presented by Mauldin Youth Theatre at 7:30 p.m. at the Mauldin Cultural Center. For tickets, visit onthestage.tickets/show/mauldin-cultural-center/cats-young-actors-edition-85762.

Saturday, April 1

iMAGINE Upstate Festival is 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. along Main Street in Greenville. The event features hands-on activities, interactive demonstrations and family-oriented STEAM entertainment. For updates and details, visit imaginesteamsc.org/upstate.

Family Field Day, benefitting Let There Be Mom, is 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Neely Farm in Simpsonville. Teams will compete against other teams of similar ages in a variety of field day activities like tug-o-war, pizza box relay, potato sack race, and more. Registration is required. For details and registration, visit lettherebemom.org/field-day.

“CATS: Young Actors Edition” is presented by Mauldin Youth Theatre at 2 and 7:30 p.m. at the Mauldin Cultural Center. For tickets, visit onthestage.tickets/show/mauldin-cultural-center/cats-young-actors-edition-85762.

ARTS

South Carolina Children’s Theatre offers classes for grades pre-K – 12. For details visit, scchildrenstheatre.org.

Spartanburg Youth Theatre offers classes for grades K4 – 12. For full class listings and to enroll, visit spartanburgyouththeatre.com or call 864-585-8278.

Engage in music at the Lawson Academy of the Arts – Private lessons and group classes are offered for musicians of all ages and levels with instruction from Converse University professors and student-teachers. Learn to play piano or enroll in an ensemble. For details, call 864-596-9022.

Arts programs are at TR Makers. Programs include homeschool classes, Afterschool Makers Elementary (grades K5 – 5), Afterschool Art School (grades 2 – 6), and more. For cost and registration, visit trmakersco.org.

Display Your Art – The Back Door Art Gallery in Fountain Inn has a kids’ art wall. Children ages 12 and younger can hang one piece of their art for free for one month. For specifications and contact information, visit backdoorartgallery.com.

Music Adventure Classes are at 10 a.m. Mondays at Swamp Rabbit Café. Classes are geared for pre-K – K but all ages are welcome. The cost is $15 per class ($5 for each additional sibling) and includes a coffee and pastry. For details and registration, visit @musicadventure on Instagram or email musicadventureforkids@gmail.com.

FAMILY FUN, LEARNING, AND MORE

Pop-Up Seed Libraries are at Greenville County Library locations in March. Get free seeds for your garden. For dates, visit greenvillelibrary.org.

Spring Break Camp for grades K5 – 5 is March 20 – 24 at TCMU-Greenville. For details and registration, visit tcmupstate.org/camp.

Plan ahead: Memorial Day Family Camp is May 26 – 29 at Camp Greenville. Spectrum and Stargazer Camps, for families of children with autism or Down syndrome, are May 5 – 7. For details and registration, visit campgreenville.org.

Afternoon Explorations are 1:30 – 4:30 Tuesdays – Fridays at Roper Mountain Science Center. For details, visit ropermountain.org.

Little Learners Club, available from the Greenville County Library System, is designed especially for children under age 5 to encourage the development of kindergarten readiness skills using the Palmetto Basics. Details are at greenvillelibrary.org/kids/little-learners-club.

Free Books – Greenville First Steps has launched a pilot of Dolly Parton's Imagination Library in Greenville County. Dolly Parton's Imagination Library is an early literacy program that mails free age-appropriate books each month to registered children from birth to age 5. Currently in Greenville County, children in 29690, 29611, and 29669can sign up for Imagination Library. Registration is available at ImaginationLibrary.com.

Story Time is at 10 a.m. Thursdays at Barnes and Noble at Greenridge. For details, visit stores.barnesandnoble.com/store/2221.

Wild Things: The Art of Maurice Sendak is open at Upcountry History Museum through March 5. Visitors of all ages will experience the fantastical imagination of Maurice Sendak as they explore over 50 pieces of original artwork and step into the pages of his beloved books. For details, visit upcountryhistory.org.

Family Story Time for ages birth – 5 is Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. at the Pendleton and Lander Memorial Libraries, Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. at the Powdersville Library, and Thursdays and Saturdays at 10:30 a.m. at the Anderson Main Library. Visit andersonlibrary.org.

Preschool and Toddler Story Times are offered at Spartanburg Library locations. For details, visit spartanburglibraries.org.

Preschool Story Time for ages 3 – 5 is at 9:15 and 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays at the Anderson Main Library. Visit andersonlibrary.org.

Toddler Storytime for ages 18 – 36 months is at 9:15 and 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the Anderson Main Library. Visit andersonlibrary.org.

Preschool Storytimes for ages 2 – 5 are offered at the Pickens County Library. Call 864-850-7077 or visit pickenscountylibrarysystem.com.

STRIDES, a nonprofit program, offers individualized instruction for ages 6 – 20 who need to catch up before school starts. Students with disabilities or ESOL are welcome. Virtual instruction is available. In-person or virtual tutoring is available at Cherrydale, Fountain Inn, Greer, Boiling Springs or Easley. For details, call 864-246-9898 or stridestutor.org.

PARENTS

Well Walkers is offered March 7, 9, 14, 16 and 30 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The arena concourse will be open from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. for anyone who wants to have a temperature-controlled space to exercise. Each loop around the concourse is a quarter mile. Well Walkers is a free event with no registration or prior notice required. Free parking for participants is provided in the VIP lot at the arena, located off Church Street. For details, visit bonsecoursarena.com.

MOMS Club of Spartanburg and MOMS Club of Spartanburg-North offer support for all moms in the area. The groups have regular park plays, library visits, potlucks, mom crafts, kid crafts, book club, Moms Night Out, community service projects, seasonal activities and more. For more information email, momsclubofspartanburg@gmail.com or northspartanburgmoms@gmail.com.