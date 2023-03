DELCO.Today

Retiring Cheyney’s Cope Hall: A Lot of Games, A Lot of History By David Bjorkgren, 7 days ago

By David Bjorkgren, 7 days ago

The last men's and women's basketball doubleheader for Cheyney's Cope Hall. It was the final men’s and women’s basketball doubleheader at Cheyney University’s Cope Hall, ...